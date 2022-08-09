Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 06:02
SESAMI BECOMES THE GLOBAL LEADER IN CASH OPTIMIZATION SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS WITH ACQUISITION OF FINTECH PLANFOCUS

09 agosto 2022 | 06.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Planfocus' AI based cash optimization software significantly deepens Sesami software solutions offering and expands existing global client portfolio

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesami Cash Management Technologies ("Sesami"), a global cash ecosystem integrator and technology company, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Planfocus software GmbH ("planfocus"), a leading global fintech offering a highly advanced cash optimization technology.

"With this acquisition, Sesami becomes the global leader in cash optimization solutions, with an unrivalled technology stack now up-scaled with the addition of planfocus' cutting-edge cash optimization software," said Steph Gonthier, Chief Executive Officer of Sesami. "Integrated to our enterprise cash ecosystem software platform, planfocus' AI based technology and strong team will further enable Sesami to deliver the only true end-to-end tech-enabled cash ecosystem solution to financial institutions and consumer businesses," he added.

Founded in 2004 and based in Munich, Germany, planfocus' leading cash optimization software solutions help reduce logistics spending and cash holding costs, while improving availabilities and service levels for clients. Its technology empowers financial institutions and consumer businesses worldwide in driving up process optimization and bringing tangible cost and service efficiencies throughout their cash ecosystem.

"We are extremely proud to be joining forces with Sesami, a state-of-the-art innovator and disruptive global leader, to offer a true end-to-end and fully integrated cash software solution enabling financial institutions and consumer businesses to seamlessly manage and outsource their entire cash ecosystem. As part of Sesami, we will now be able to truly scale our next generation technology and bring our unmatched cash optimization solutions to a broader global client base," said Dr. Joachim Walser, CEO and Co-Founder of planfocus.

The integration of planfocus further expands Sesami's global client portfolio to include some the world's leading financial institutions and consumer businesses. The integration to its existing technology stack will also expand its cash optimization offering for its existing client base. Currently, planfocus optimizes the operations of over 78,000 bank branches, ATMs and cash processing centers, and driving over 300 billion Euros in physical cash shipments every year.

ABOUT SESAMI

Sesami, an independent entity of Garda World Security Corporation, is the only true end-to-end global cash ecosystem platform, offering software, intelligent devices and managed services that help financial institutions and consumer businesses optimize their cash ecosystem performance through a single custody solution provider. For more information visit www.sesami.io

Media Contact: Maxime-E. Illick, PELICAN PR, media@rppelican.ca, (514) 845-8763

