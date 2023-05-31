Cerca nel sito
 
31 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:18
Session, Germany’s trusted music retailer, chooses Agillic to drive personalisation and accelerate growth both online and off

Through Agillic's flexible data model, dynamic headless content capabilities, and GDPR compliance, Session aims to create more targeted, seamless customer experiences both online and off.

Since 1979, Session has been Germany’s trusted music retailer. With over 100 million views on YouTube, the largest music stores in Walldorf (Baden) and Frankfurt, a growing e-commerce site and a passion to make more music, session operates with one standard — Create the best shopping experience possible.

With Agillic's Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform, session will provide new and existing customers with a more seamless and tailored experience, from the first purchase to practical advice on maintenance and care. Through Agillic’s communication channels, dynamic headless content capabilities, flexible data model and full GDPR compliance, session will reach customers in a more targeted way, creating seamless customer experiences across all channels without just creating noise.

“Session is more than just a place to buy instruments. We provide advice from experienced musicians, top-of-the-line service for your instrument, inspiration for musicians of all levels and more. We chose Agilic to level up the experience that we give our customers, including a better way to connect with specific individuals based on purchase history, preferences and behaviour. Doing all of that while staying 100% GDPR compliant was a major factor in our decision to select Agillic.” — David Bencun, Head of eCommerce, session

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic adds:“We are thrilled to have session on board and be a part of their goal to make more music. With customers that range from budding instrumentalists to professional musicians, it’s their commitment to exceptional customer service that sets them apart from other retailers. And it's that passion for unique, individualised experiences that aligns perfectly with our platform's capabilities. We look forward to helping the team continue to go the extra mile for their customers and provide the best experience possible from the first instrument to the encore performance.”

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/SAgillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com

 

