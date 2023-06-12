Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

comunicato stampa

Setting a New Industry Benchmark: Sigenergy to Unveil the World's First 5-in-1 Energy Storage System

12 giugno 2023 | 15.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, is set to astound the world with its all-scenario energy solution, featuring the world's first highly integrated 5-in-1 energy storage system. Prepare to be captivated at booth B2.474 during the EES Europe exhibition from June 14 to 16.

The energy industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, with a notable shift in focus. The intermittent nature of solar energy highlights the crucial role of energy storage as the cornerstone and nexus of power generation and consumption in the future. Leveraging the remarkable surge in global energy storage capacity, which witnessed an astonishing addition of 41.4 GW in home storage systems in 2022 alone, with an exceptional year-on-year growth of 30% in Europe, the momentum continues. Projections indicate a sustained trajectory, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate of 53% until 2025.

Driven by these industry trends, Sigenergy has dedicated its efforts to developing innovative energy solutions with an unwavering focus on energy storage. By effectively addressing prevailing challenges, Sigenergy has broken records in ultra-safety measures, streamlined installation processes, and unparalleled intelligent capabilities, establishing an unprecedented benchmark in the industry.

SigenStor is a game-changing solution that seamlessly integrates PV Inverter, EV DC Charger, Battery PCS, Battery Pack, and EMS for all scenarios. This groundbreaking innovation significantly reduces installation time and sets the industry's highest safety standards.

Prepare to witness the world premiere of SigenStor and become a part of history in the making. Sigenergy cordially invites you to join us at booth B2.474, EES Europe in Munich, Germany, from June 14 to 16.

About Sigenergy

Sigenergy focuses on developing cutting-edge home and business energy solutions, with products ranging from energy storage systems to solar inverters and EV chargers. Our world-class R&D team of hundreds of top industry experts shares the vision of making the world greener via continuous innovation. With global sales and services, we aim to become our customers' most trusted partner on their journey to a more sustainable future.

For more information, please visit Sigenergy's website at www.sigenergy.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098783/Sigenergy_invites_booth_B2_474_EES_Europe.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/setting-a-new-industry-benchmark-sigenergy-to-unveil-the-worlds-first-5-in-1-energy-storage-system-301848233.html

