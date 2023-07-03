Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:35
comunicato stampa

Seven European Internet of Things Solution Providers Choose EchoStar for Real-Time Satellite IoT Connectivity

03 luglio 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Industry-first Pan-European Network Earns EchoStar a 2023 IoT Business Impact Award from IoT Evolution

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) announced today that seven leading European Internet of Things (IoT) service providers have signed multi-year commercial agreements to develop and sell IoT solutions using EchoStar Mobile's Pan-European, satellite based, LoRa®-enabled IoT network. The customers, API-K, Cyric, DalesLandNet, Dryad, Galaxy1, ProEsys and Symes are leveraging the real-time network to enable massive IoT deployments for applications such as outdoor personal geo-safety, soil moisture monitoring, ultra-early forest fire detection, utility metering and pipeline monitoring.

"We thank these innovative customers for choosing the EchoStar Mobile IoT network to meet their requirements for real-time, bi-directional sensor connectivity across agritech, utility, consumer recreational tracking and environmental markets," said Telemaco Melia, vice president and general manager, EchoStar Mobile. "These deployments validate our customer value proposition by integrating seamlessly into the existing IoT ecosystem, achieving ubiquitous service continuity for our customers without requiring expensive terrestrial infrastructure."

Compatible with Semtech Corporation's LoRa-enabled wireless platform for device connectivity, the powerful, geostationary, EchoStar XXI S-band satellite delivers pervasive, two-way connectivity seamlessly across Europe without requiring roaming agreements across geographies. To add the satellite capability to their IoT solutions, customers can upgrade existing commercially deployed devices easily with the low power and compact EchoStar Mobile EM2050 dual-mode satellite-terrestrial module.

EchoStar received a 2023 IoT Business Impact Award for the Pan-European IoT Network from IoT Evolution magazine, the leading publication covering IoT technologies.

"It is my pleasure to recognize EchoStar's Pan-European LoRa-enabled IoT network, an innovative solution that earned EchoStar the 2023 Business Impact Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more successful deployments of best-in-class solutions from EchoStar in the future."

EchoStar Mobile Limited is the EchoStar subsidiary in Europe that operates a mobile satellite system (MSS) network using the geostationary EchoStar XXI satellite. Globally, EchoStar is developing an S-band constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, called EchoStar Lyra™, to support Internet of Things connectivity as the company explores development of a global non-terrestrial 5G network in the S-band.

About TMCThrough education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

About EchoStarEchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier technology and networking services provider offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its Hughes®, HughesNet® and EchoStar® brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on Twitter and LinkedIn.

©2023 EchoStar. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks of Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. LoRa is a registered trademark or service mark of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542434/Echostar_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seven-european-internet-of-things-solution-providers-choose-echostar-for-real-time-satellite-iot-connectivity-301868613.html

