Seven Italians killed in Turkey-Syria earthquakes

The discovery of businessman Angelo Zen's lifeless body under rubble in the city of Kahramanmaras brought to seven the number of Italians killed in last week's devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani announced.

Rescuers found Zen's body on Thursday after searching for three days at the site of the hotel he had been staying in Kahramanmaras when the 6 February earthquakes struck, Tajani told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Rome.

Zen's corpse was identified by Italian police and embassy staff and will be returned to his family in Italy "as soon as possible", Tajani stated.