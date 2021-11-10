Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Novembre 2021
10:11
comunicato stampa

Seven Knights 2, The Long-Awaited Sequel To Netmarble's Original Mobile RPG Seven Knights, Launches Worldwide

10 novembre 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Available Now in 12 Languages as a Free-to-Play Game on the App Store, Google Play

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of Netmarble's original and long-running mobile roleplaying game Seven Knights can now embark on a new, deep, and immersive cinematic chapter of the franchise as Seven Knights 2 officially makes its worldwide debut. The game is now available as a free download on the App Store and Google Play. Users can watch an all-new video for the launch on the Official Seven Knights 2 YouTube Channel.

Seven Knights 2 takes place 20 years after the original Seven Knights game. This new story centers on the Daybreak Mercenaries led by Lene, the daughter of Eileene, who is a member of the Seven Knights in the original game. The Daybreak Mercenaries embark on a journey to find Rudy, the last member of the Seven Knights, after a series of events involving a mysterious girl named Phiné. Fans around the world can now begin collecting and developing charismatic heroes while engaging in a deep and immersive cinematic story.

To celebrate the game's launch, Netmarble is planning a "New Mercenary Commander Special Daily Login" event, allowing users to unlock various rewards, including a Legendary Grade 'Saint of Light Karin' upon the 7th daily log-in to the game.

Key features players can look forward to at launch include:

Seven Knights 2 is a cinematic mobile RPG that allows players to collect and develop charismatic heroes of all shapes and sizes while engaging in a deep and immersive cinematic story thanks to real-time controls and in-game loadouts with heroic stat combinations, formations, and pets. Starring an array of characters depicted with stunning high-quality graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4, Seven Knights 2 will immerse players in a true sequel featuring the fun and innovative gameplay of Seven Knights enjoyed by players around the world.

To date, Seven Knights has seen 60 million downloads worldwide. Seven Knights 2 has also been successful in Korea, having ranked #1 in the App Store and #2 on Google Play in terms of revenue earned following its November 2020 launch. Following the global launch, Seven Knights 2 will be available to play in twelve languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Thai, Portuguese, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Russian, and Indonesian.

More information on Seven Knights 2's launch can be found on official Facebook page, YouTube, Discord and Official Forum or by visiting Netmarble's Global YouTube channel.

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a top developer and publisher pushing the boundaries of the mobile gaming experience with highly innovative games including MARVEL Future Revolution, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, Lineage 2: Revolution, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Blade & Soul Revolution and Marvel Future Fight. As a parent company of Kabam, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble strives to entertain audiences around the world with a variety of mobile games based on its powerful franchises and collaborations with IP holders worldwide. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682725/SK2G__Launch_Day_Image_ENG.jpg  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682726/Netmarble_Logo.jpg  

 

in Evidenza