Martedì 07 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 13:38
SGS Advances Clinical Trial Data Management with Veeva Vault EDC

07 giugno 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

 

Global CRO to use Veeva Vault CDMS for streamlined trial design and improved data quality

BARCELONA, Spain, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that SGS Health Science, a leading contract research organization (CRO), has adopted Veeva Vault EDC to improve site data capture and quality for faster study cycle times during clinical trials. The application is part of Veeva Vault CDMS, offering SGS greater data oversight and flexibility in trial design and execution. With Vault EDC, SGS can translate complex protocols into user-friendly casebook designs and make mid-study adjustments with no downtime or migrations.

"SGS is continually evolving its approach to data management to solve the challenges our biotech and pharma customers face in clinical trials," said Joris De Bondt, head of EDC, SGS Health Science. "With user-friendly features that address today's complex study needs, Veeva Vault EDC will allow us to better monitor and manage trials leveraging real-time, reliable data from our sites."

SGS offers global clinical research services for phase I to phase IV trials focusing on early development and biometrics. The addition of Vault EDC builds on SGS's success streamlining and automating trial processes with Veeva Vault CTMS and Veeva Vault eTMF. Using connected applications on a single cloud platform will deliver greater trial oversight, real-time data and document management, and faster trial processes like payments to research sites. Looking ahead, SGS plans to leverage Veeva RTSM to optimize data quality and trial efficiency.

"We are proud to partner with SGS and support its commitment to advance the speed and efficiency of clinical trials," said Paul MacDonald, senior director, strategy, Veeva Vault CDMS. "With the addition of Veeva Vault EDC, SGS will strengthen its data oversight and management across their vast network of research sites running clinical trials."

Additional InformationFor more on Veeva Vault EDC, visit: veeva.com/eu/VaultEDCConnect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About SGSSGS offers high-quality analytical testing and clinical research services to support drug research, registration, development, and manufacturing. We leverage our network of laboratories, production, and clinical trial facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, to support you every step of the way as you deliver first-class, fully compliant biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices.

Additional informationFor more on SGS CR, visit: sgs.com/croConnect with SGS on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/showcase/sgs-health-science/

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2022, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 37 and 38), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy Whittaker

Clinical Research

Veeva Systems

SGS

+49 6950955486

+32 15 27 32 45

jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

healthscience@sgs.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

