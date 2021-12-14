Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Dicembre 2021
18:31
comunicato stampa

SGS Launches State-of-the Art Digital Operations to Become the Digital Leader in the TIC Industry

14 dicembre 2021 | 14.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

First Digital Development Team Launched in Lisbon, Portugal

GENEVA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Developing digital products and services, our Innovation Squad will enable SGS to validate more innovations faster and more cost effectively through a customer centric approach.

SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company, has taken a major step forward in its ambition to become the digital leader in the global TIC industry with the setup of its first Innovation Squad in Lisbon, Portugal.

Established in October 2021, the Innovation Squad is part of SGS's Digital & Innovation team. The Squad operates by utilizing state-of-the-art digital technologies and methodologies for fast prototyping and user centric product development.

The Lisbon-based Squad is the first of many that SGS plans to establish in various global regions, with recruitment already underway for a second squad. Each Squad, consisting of product managers, designers, developers, and data scientists, will partner with local and regional stakeholders to validate, build and release new digital services at scale and speed. 

Siddi Wouters, Senior Vice President Digital & Innovation, said: "The opening of our new operations in Portugal is an important milestone for achieving our digital ambitions. Our key focus areas include becoming a Data Driven Company enhancing performance by connecting real time data with people and processes throughout the entire SGS ecosystem. Smart Simplicity, the streamlining of processes, and services by augmenting physical operations with artificial intelligence and machine learning. And finally, Customer First, which puts the customer first by enabling them to effortlessly interconnect, integrate and personalize their experience based on the right service for the right person at the right time."

The Squad will collaborate closely with SGS's business sectors across Natural Resources; Industries and Environment; Health and Nutrition; Knowledge and, Connectivity and Products.

Borge Nilsen, Vice President, Innovation Factory at SGS, commented: "We are delighted to see SGS's first Innovation Squad established in Lisbon. The Squad is an essential part of our innovation engine. It provides dedicated resources enabling SGS to capture more value from its innovation efforts consistently and faster."

New methodologies such as Design Thinking, Lean Startup and Agile allow SGS to focus on the customer, facilitate rapid exploration and only build what has value. The range of talent within each squad ensures clients will be supported to improve and expand their operations through digital technologies. Ultimately, SGS's innovation efforts will further enable the company to deliver on its ambition to create a better, safer, and connected world.

For further information, please contact:

Borge NilsenVice President, Innovation Factory at SGSDigital and InnovationTel: +47 56 16 81 00

About SGS  We are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 93,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705510/MicrosoftTeams.jpg   Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705513/Siddi_Wouters.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705511/Borge_Nilsen.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705512/SGS_Digital_and_Innovation_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

in Evidenza