Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:22 Mantovano: "Autopercezione gender? A rischio la certezza del diritto"

14:15 Lombardia, Rapporto Bes 2020: 'Benessere equo e opportunità per giovani, Regione al top'

14:08 Funivia Mottarone, la procura: "Freni d'emergenza non hanno funzionato"

14:06 Pfizer, terza dose vaccino Covid e pneumococco insieme: al via studio

13:52 Covid Veneto, Zaia: "Primi per vaccinazioni"

13:45 Riaperture e zona gialla, Pregliasco: "Attenzione, curva contagi può risalire"

13:41 Vaccino Covid, "97% è protetto da contagio"

13:34 Covid Basilicata, oggi 42 contagi e nessun morto: bollettino 24 maggio

13:23 "I Maneskin non sniffano, ma i francesi rosicano”, il post di don Dino Pirri

13:07 Covid, Maga (Cnr) "Emergenza quasi alle spalle, normalità forse in autunno"

12:49 Covid Veneto, oggi 150 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 24 maggio

12:43 Omofobia, Pillon (Lega): "no a tempi rapidi, si ascolti società civile, da stralciare non-binary"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism's Overseas English Social Media Official Account Launches Offline Activity "Meet Your Shaanxi Dream, Traveling in Shaanxi"

24 maggio 2021 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XI'AN, China, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As May 19th, the China Tourism Day approaches, the "Meet Your Shaanxi Dream, Traveling in Shaanxi" offline activity is held from May 14th to 21st on schedule by Visit Shaanxi, the overseas English social media official account of Shaanxi's Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, as part of the cultural and tourist promotion campaign towards Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and foreign countries and regions in the background of preventing and controlling the epidemic on a regular basis. Six online celebrities from Russia, South Korea and Turkey are participating in and shooting of photos and videos of characteristic cultural tourism products of Shaanxi, which will be posted on Chinese and foreign media. This activity will increase the popularity of the brand "Cultural Shaanxi" and prepare Shaanxi for the resumption of inbound tourism.

Foreign friends taking photos with popular warriors in golden armor at the city wall of Xi’an

The photography team, composed of the overseas online celebrities, will interact with the artists at the Datang Everbright City, learn to make dumplings at the famous Defachang restaurant, ride bikes on the city wall, learn to perform the shadow puppet show at the Former Residence of Gao Yuesong, watch performances at the Huaqing Palace and the Tang Paradise and learn to make Terracotta Warriors. Photos, texts and videos about their fun experience will be released on Chinese and foreign media accounts such as Visit Shaanxi.

By the end of April 2021, Visit Shaanxi had had altogether 714,000 fans worldwide. Among them, over 585,000 were fans on Facebook, over 92,000 on Twitter and nearly 36,000 on Instagram. There had been more than 5,060 text or video posts, more than 40.77 million views and more than 2.35 million times of interaction. Online and offline activities are held, such as Resurrecting the Terracotta Warriors, Mr. Bing's Travel Notes, 2048 Little Games, Christmas Crossword, Shaanxi Spring Festival Atmosphere Competition, Lantern Festival Riddles, Celebrating Chinese New Year by the Yellow River, Shaanxi Impression, as well as Traveling in Shaanxi. Shaanxi has won an "Overseas Communication Excellence Award" organized by the People's Daily and ranked third in the Top 10 Provincial Cultural and Tourist New Media International Communication Index List for March 2021 issued by the Cultural and Tourist Industries Index Laboratory co-organized by the Chinese Tourism News, the Chinese Public Opinion Investigation Laboratory under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Alibaba Group, which proves that Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism has achieved remarkable results in the overseas publicity campaign via overseas social media.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1516673/1.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo ICT ICT Turismo Economia_E_Finanza offline Activity Shaanxi Tourism's overseas english social media
Vedi anche
Funivia Mottarone, la procura: "Freni d'emergenza non hanno funzionato"
Funivia Mottarone, la cabina caduta tra gli alberi
Incidente Mottarone, il filmato dall'alto sul luogo dell'impatto
Funivia caduta sul Mottarone, sindaco Stresa: "Tra vittime anche bambini"
Tragedia Mottarone, sindaco Stresa: "Scena devastante"
Funivia precipita sul Mottarone, il video dei soccorsi
Funivia Mottarone, il video dall'elicottero
Funivia Mottarone, soccorritori nei boschi dopo incidente
Falcone, corona di alloro alla Stele di Capaci: le immagini
Trivelle, Cingolani: "Erano già lì, non le ho autorizzate io"
Reddito di cittadinanza senza requisiti, denunciati 177 migranti
Abusi sessuali sulle figlie minori, estradato dalla Scozia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza