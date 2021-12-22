Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 22 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:30 Atac, entrano in servizio 70 nuovi autobus ibridi: la flotta diventa più green

19:28 Variante Omicron, altri due casi in Piemonte

19:20 Governo, Salvini: "Draghi ha ben lavorato, deve andare avanti"

19:10 L'accusa di Fiammetta Borsellino: "Su stragi Csm omissivo"

18:50 Venezia-Lazio 1-3, tris biancoceleste

18:45 Pillola anti-Covid Pfizer, ok Fda: come e quando si usa

18:37 Coro 'sì vax' e polemiche: la 'difesa' di Crisanti, Bassetti e Pregliasco

18:11 Covid oggi Sicilia, 1.410 contagi e 17 morti: bollettino 22 dicembre

17:51 Covid oggi Piemonte, 3.300 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 22 dicembre

17:47 Vaccino Covid, Crisanti: "Israele fa quarta dose? Preoccupante"

17:28 Quarta dose vaccino: cosa dicono Crisanti, Bassetti, Pregliasco

17:27 Quarta dose, Minelli: "Non corriamo, aggiorniamo vaccini a varianti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Shandong hired 19 international trade and investment advisors

22 dicembre 2021 | 12.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JINAN, China, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the afternoon of December 21, Conference of the International Trade and Investment Advisory Council for Shandong Province 2021 was held in Ji'nan. Zhou Naixiang, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, and Governor of Shandong, issued appointment letters to 19 advisors from 12 countries including the United States, the UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Mexico. He then engaged in comprehensive discussions with the newly-appointed advisors on the theme of "Integrating the new development pattern and promoting high-level development".

The 19 advisors had submitted consulting advice reports prior to the conference, according to China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shandong Sub-council. At the meeting, Alexander Kalinin, President of All-Russian Non-Governmental Organization of Small and Medium Business "OPORA RUSSIA", Jim McDonald, Principal and Vice Chancellor of University of Strathclyde, President of Royal Academy of Engineering, UK, Hiroshi Onomura, Executive Vice President, Japan External Trade Organization(JETRO), Antoine Simonnet, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Hewlett-Packard, Lim Gait Tong, Chairman and Chief Executive of Farlim Group (Malaysia) and President of China-ASEAN Business Association, Yoon Doson, CEO of CJ China, Li Tao, Vice President, Head of Government & Public Affairs, Philips Greater China, and Gu Wei, Head of Continental BU CVS China, Vice President of Continental BA VNI China, delivered key addresses.

The 19 advisors put forward dozens of targeted suggestions on topics such as strengthening economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges between Shandong and Japan, South Korea, Russia, and ASEAN, the transformation of Shandong's manufacturing sector, green and low-carbon development, and further optimization of the business environment. They were very optimistic about Shandong's investment development opportunities and prospects. They all expressed a willingness to deploy their own resource advantages to actively make suggestions, and to contribute robustly to the cooperation.

Zhou Naixiang said that the establishment of the Conference of the International Trade and Investment Advisory Council for Shandong Province is an important initiative for Shandong to garner global wisdom and experience, improve scientific decision-making capabilities, promote high-level opening to the outside world, to better provide services, and to introduce new development patterns. He thanked the advisors for their inspiring speeches and suggestions and asked various government authorities to seriously study and absorb these suggestions. He said that he hoped the advisors will continue to care about and support the development of Shandong.

Image Attachments Links: Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=411645Caption: The scene of the conference

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1715118/Conference.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
investment advisors advisor advisors investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Napoli, latitante arrestato in Tunisia
News to go
Covid, Palù: "Vaccino Novavax arma potente"
News to go
Fisco, Ue verso tassazione minima per le multinazionali
Berlusconi candidato al Quirinale? La risposta di Draghi - Video
Scuola, Draghi: "Faremo di tutto per non tornare in Dad" - Video
Domanda su governo e Quirinale, Draghi ride - Video
Draghi: "Sono un nonno al servizio delle istituzioni" - Video
News to go
Variante Omicron dilaga negli Stati Uniti
News to go
Lavoro, blocco licenziamenti fino a primavera
News to go
Covid, Inail: 185.633 contagi sul lavoro da inizio pandemia
News to go
Covid oggi Lazio, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Vaia: "Accordo per sperimentare vaccino sudafricano anti Omicron"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza