Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 15 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:35 Green pass falsi in vendita su Telegram, sequestrati due canali

09:18 Covid oggi Italia, Rt in lieve aumento a 0,85: cala incidenza

09:02 Green pass lavoro, proteste portuali Genova e presidio Trieste

08:24 Tutti al lavoro con il Green pass, Draghi non cede: allerta blocchi e proteste

07:50 Tamponi, Rasi: "Attendibili solo per 8 ore"

07:33 Bill Clinton ricoverato in terapia intensiva: "E' in via di guarigione"

07:24 Green pass, Crisanti: "Abolirlo? 85% vaccinati e poi decidiamo"

00:15 Alitalia, ultimo volo: fiori per la hostess - Video

00:06 Green pass lavoro obbligatorio da oggi, cosa rischia chi è senza

00:06 Alitalia, al via Ita con 191 voli: primo decollo da Linate

00:05 Green pass lavoro obbligatorio: regole, come averlo, prima dose

23:31 Dl fisco, bozza: 13 settimane di cassa Covid entro fine anno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Shanghai Electric Launches 11 MW Direct-Drive Turbine Petrel Platform SEW11.0-208

15 ottobre 2021 | 04.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric ("Shanghai Electric" or "the Company") (601727.SS and 02727.HK) announced the release of its latest offshore wind turbine model, Petrel platform SEW11.0-208, at a forum themed around "zero carbon" that invited the leaders in China's wind power industry to shed light on opportunities in the context of China's commitment to carbon emissions reduction. Another stride forward along its offshore innovation pathway, the Shanghai Electric's flagship direct-drive turbine, of which the company has full proprietary intellectual property, features a nameplate capacity of 11 MW – the largest of its kind in Asia – marking a major breakthrough for China's homegrown innovation in offshore wind technology.

SEW11.0-208 is the first offshore wind turbine to take full advantage of the prowess of Shanghai Electric's self-developed Petrel platform that is purpose-built to withstand high temperatures, humidity and salt, as well as changeable and complex marine environments such as earthquakes and typhoons. Against the backdrop of China's peak carbon and carbon neutrality goals, SEW11.0-208 is an extension of Shanghai Electric's effort in making wind energy a dominant energy source by launching an extremely economical direct-drive wind power product capable of maintaining high power-generation efficiency and a low failure rate in both ordinary and typhoon sea areas.

Adopting full-cycle digital design, production, O&M management, SEW11.0-208 harnesses Shanghai Electric's latest LeapX control system to reduce operating load and improve the operating stability of the unit. The new offshore giant uses S102 102-meter carbon-fiber blades that deliver enormous strength and superior performance thanks to its world-leading aerodynamic design. As a fully digitized smart wind turbine, SEW11.0-208 is also supercharged by Shanghai Electric's Fengyun system, a cloud-based remote management platform, to boost operational efficiency and profitability for developers.

"As a global leader in offshore wind, Shanghai Electric is dedicated to helping China achieve peak carbon and carbon neutrality by leveraging its extensive proven technology in the field of renewable energy. The launch of our Petrel platform is a huge achievement for Shanghai Electric, which marks an important leap forward in our journey as we explore better and superior new energy products and solutions that lead the world stepping towards a greener future," said Jin Xiaolong, Vice President of Shanghai Electric.

Shanghai Electric, as one of the innovation powerhouses in China's wind power industry, will continue spearheading the development of renewable technologies to support China's carbon neutrality goal using big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and 5G, pioneering technological innovations to establish an advanced zero-carbon power system.

Shanghai Electric is also in pole position to reap the benefit of Shantou Offshore Wind Power Industry Alliance in its push to establish and consolidate the offshore wind power industry chain for the city, establishing a new energy industry ecosystem by synergizing industry players. Built upon Shanghai Electric's success in building the first zero-carbon factory, it will continue exploring new technologies and business models with the aim of helping China usher in the era of zero-carbon emissions.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660237/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660236/2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1629353/Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Direct Drive turbine Petrel platform SEW11.0 company has full compagnia company
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: il bollettino del 14 ottobre
News to go
Aumentano a settembre richieste prestiti da parte delle famiglie
News to go
Atp Indian Wells, Sinner battuto agli ottavi
News to go
Lavoro, Letta: "Priorità è ridurre le tasse"
News to go
Green Pass obbligatorio, al via domani
News to go
Sicurezza sul lavoro, sindacati incontrano Draghi e Orlando
News to go
Spaccio di droga tra Lombardia e Campania, 18 arresti
News to go
Turismo, a Rimini il TTG Travel Experience 2021
News to go
Alitalia, oggi l'ultimo volo
News to go
Giulio Regeni, al via processo: imputati assenti
News to go
Green pass lavoro, cosa succede da domani 15 ottobre
News to go
Farmaci e over 65, il rapporto dell'Aifa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza