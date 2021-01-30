Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 31 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 23:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:15 Governo, Fico apre confronto ma Renzi non scioglie nodo Conte

22:43 Inter-Benevento 4-0, poker nerazzurro

22:18 Sanremo 2021, caso Fedez: cosa succede

22:02 Covid Usa, oltre 26 milioni di contagi

21:59 Pds 30 anni fa, Occhetto: "Sotto la quercia restarono falce e martello"

21:59 M5S, summit della fronda anti-Renzi: "Basta subire"

21:02 SuperEnalotto, centrati quattro '5'

20:46 Governo, Italia Viva: "Faremo nostra parte ma serve documento scritto"

20:04 Samp-Juve 0-2, Chiesa e Ramsey a segno

20:00 Vaccini Covid, Moratti chiama Bertolaso per collaborare al piano

19:42 Zona gialla, Pregliasco: "Non è un liberi tutti"

19:31 Eurodeputati Pd bloccati in Bosnia. Farnesina: "Difficoltà superate"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Mattarella Fico Crisi governo Covid Italia oggi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Shanghai Electric Powers Trial Operations for China's First Digital Rail-guided Tram Equipped with iDRT System

30 gennaio 2021 | 15.58
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHANGHAI, Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial operations officially commenced for the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone T1 Demonstration Line in the Lin-gang New Area. As one of the companies involved in the construction of the T1 Demonstration Line, Shanghai Electric Automation Group, a member of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, developed China's first intelligent digital-rail transport system ("iDRT") for the digital rail-guided rubber-tired tram ("DRT") used on the line. Shanghai Electric supplied the digital track, operation management system, network communications system, communications backbone, intelligent platform system and control center for the demonstration line; as well as managing the supply, installation and other services related to electromechanical systems.

The T1 Demonstration Line spans nine stations across a total length of 21.7 kilometers, and is expected to be fully operational to the public by June this year. The vehicle is China's first to adopt the DRT system, a world-leading technology that uses sensors on the tram to collect information from magnetic markers on the road's surface, guide the vehicle's position in real-time, and control the direction of the rubber tires as the vehicle moves. In a significant leap forward for green transportation in the Lin-gang New Area, the T1 Demonstration Line will commence operations on pure electric power while hydrogen refueling stations are being constructed, with plans to fully switch to hydrogen power once applicable.

The demonstration line uses world-leading magnetic nail navigation and under-vehicle sensor technology, which boasts a short construction period and less road surface occupation, while also delivering significant energy savings and emission reductions. The DRT requires just half the construction investment for traditional trams, meeting the ambition of the Lin-gang New Area to create a green, intelligent and extensive transportation ecosystem.

At the core of the T1 Demonstration Line is a new lightweight, intelligent medium-capacity digital-rail transit system that uses magnetic markers as virtual tram tracks, leverages autonomous digital rail-guided rubber tire trams as vehicles, and adopts modern tram operation control methods. The operation control and management system boasts automatic tracking, auxiliary operations and safety as its main features, powered by high-precision sensor positioning technology, centralized control technology, and intelligent transportation management technology.

As a result, the iDRT can control the operation of the tram along the digital track with world-leading precision, and drive autonomously under independent right-of-way conditions. The vehicle is able to adjust its speed, avoid barriers and perform other operations to ensure safety, regardless of the weather. Meanwhile, drivers receive comprehensive information regarding target speed, stops and track deviation. With the combination of low cost and flexible operations, this groundbreaking transit system can be run using existing roads in cities – saving the trouble of building fixed rails and making it the ideal choice for urban transportation.

Following extensive development and testing, the iDRT has now entered the promotion and application demonstration stage. The T1 Demonstration Line is a valuable platform to demonstrate the commercial applications of the iDRT system, while facilitating iterative updates of existing technologies and products throughout the process. These tests will lay the groundwork for future promotions of the system in domestic and international markets.

The commercial applications of the DRT equipped with iDRT in the Lin-gang New Area will further advance the research and development of Shanghai's digital tram standards. At the same time, the launch of the T1 Demonstration Line will promote the coordinated development and intelligent maintenance of iDRT systems, as well as the adoption of the system in other self-driving demonstration lines.

Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1429402/video_1.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1190744/Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
EN63832 en US Energia Energia Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT ICT ICT Turismo Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza sistema intelligent platform system system operation management system
Vedi anche
Fico: "Verificare maggioranza a partire da quella attuale"
Mattarella: "Serve presto un governo sostenuto dal Parlamento"
M5S, Crimi: "Premier? C'è solo Giuseppe Conte"
Salvini: "A Mattarella abbiamo chiesto elezioni"
Covid Italia
Crisanti: "Contagi reali? 30mila al giorno stima ragionevole"
Uccide moglie e figlio, dramma a Torino
Scienza&Salute: non solo Covid-19, viaggio alle origine delle epidemie
Crisi
Governo, Salvini: "Teatrino imbarazzante made in sinistra"
Minacce e strattoni agli anziani in Rsa, 3 arresti - Video
Zingaretti: "Pd sostiene Conte premier"
Renzi: "Non abbiamo fatto il nome di Conte"
Renzi: "Italia Viva disponibile per maggioranza politica"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza