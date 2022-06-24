Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 24 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 20:31
comunicato stampa

Shanghai Electric's Offshore Wind Turbine Generator Designed for China's Climate Rolls off Production Line

24 giugno 2022 | 16.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co., Ltd.'s (Shanghai Electric) first EW8.X-230 wind turbine generator rolled off the production line at the Putian manufacturing facility on June 10, representing a new milestone in China's offshore wind power parity market. 

Based on the Poseidon platform, the EW8.X-230 is a generator designed for the medium-low wind speeds normally experienced just above the sea surface off the Chinese shoreline, as well as the different stresses placed on the equipment dependent on wind direction. 

Despite the average low wind speeds, the generator provides a cost-effective solution for the utilization of wind as an energy resource to drive the development of wind farms and allow China to meet the targets of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality as we enter the era of offshore parity.

Incorporating Shanghai Electric's 10 years of experience with offshore platforms, the Poseidon platform is known for its advanced blade design, reliable paddle and yaw system, efficient and low energy consumption cooling system, as well as optimal electrical system. The company's proven production, transportation and maintenance solutions also provide a solid foundation for the reliability of the platform. With the highly integrated new-generation semi-direct drive chain technology from Shanghai Electric, the platform delivers a significant reduction in kilowatt-hour costs across the whole life cycle of wind farms. 

The system uses 100-meter carbon fiber blades, leverages intelligent Sensor Roller technology and manages the digital design, production and O&M across the whole life cycle. With the company's latest LeapX control system, the EW8.X-230 reduces the operating load of the whole system while establishing an intelligent interconnection with Shanghai Electric's Fengyun system to continuously improve utilization rate and customer yield. 

Based on an average annual wind speed of 7.5 meters per second, the system can generate 28 million kWh annually, meeting the annual electricity demand of 14,500 households while reducing coal consumption by nearly 10,000 tons and carbon dioxide emissions by 24,000 tons.

About Shanghai ElectricShanghai Electric Group Company Limited (SEHK: 2727, SSE: 601727) is a large integrated equipment manufacturing group specialized in energy equipment, industrial equipment and integration services. It is committed to providing customers with solutions to technology integration and systems incorporating green, eco‐friendliness, intelligence and Internet. Its products include coal-fired power generation and corollary equipment, gas-fired power generation and nuclear power units, wind power equipment, energy storage equipment, elevators, large and medium-sized electric motors, intelligent manufacturing equipment, industrial internet, environmental protection and automation engineering and service, etc.

www.shanghai-electric.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1847074/image_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800747/logo_new_Logo.jpg 

