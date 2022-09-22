Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:13 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Squadra governo si decide insieme"

12:11 Milano, saluto romano a funerale: procura apre fascicolo

12:01 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Anche armi nucleari per difendere territori annessi"

11:36 Nuove sanzioni Russia, dove e come si può colpire ancora Mosca

11:34 Sanzioni Russia, Orban: "Ue le revochi entro fine anno"

11:00 Zaporizhzhia, Aiea: "Negoziati tra Kiev e Mosca per sicurezza centrale"

10:48 Sanzioni Russia, Borrell: "Certo di ok unanime Ue"

10:39 Spondilite anchilosante, ok Aifa al rimborso del primo Jaki orale

10:39 Terremoto oggi Catania, scosse magnitudo 2.5 e 3.6

10:37 Covid oggi Toscana, 1.045 contagi e 10 morti: bollettini 22 settembre

10:35 Sanità, mobbing e demansionamento: ricorso contro l'ospedale Sant'Andrea

10:27 Al via il 62esimo Salone Nautico Internazionale di Genova

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Shanghai's Lujiazui signs over 30 global services providers

22 settembre 2022 | 11.27
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 30 global professional services institutions signed contracts Tuesday to set up branches in Lujiazui, a finance zone in Shanghai, the Lujiazui Administration Bureau of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone announced Tuesday.

On Tuesday, about 200 representatives from the world's top accounting firms, law firms, consulting firms, and other high-end professional services providers attended a meeting on promoting Lujiazui into a global hub of investment information and services.

At the summit, professional services institutions such as DLA Piper, Mazars, and CBRE also signed strategic cooperation agreements with the bureau to promote investment.

The Lujiazui Financial City is already home to many of the world's leading law, accounting, consulting, and human resources services providers.

A development plan for global professional services providers released by the bureau on Tuesday seeks to attract more leading and intelligent professional services institutions and promote high-quality industry development, said Yuan Yefeng, deputy director of the Lujiazui Administration Bureau.

Image Attachments Links:

   Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=430059   Caption: Signing of Residency Agreement between Lujiazui Financial City and Representatives of Professional Service Companies

   Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=430072   Caption: Signing of MOU between Lujiazui Financial City and Representatives of Professional Service Companies

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905119/1_Residency_Agreement.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905132/2_MOU.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghais-lujiazui-signs-over-30-global-services-providers-301630809.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza finance zone in Shanghai pilot Free Trade Shanghai Shi Lujiazui Administration Bureau of China
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Ue: presto nuove sanzioni contro Russia
News to go
Russia, 007 Gb: per mobilitazione riservisti ci vorranno mesi
News to go
Angela Merkel, nel 2024 in libreria le 'memorie politiche'
News to go
Dalla Cina una mascherina che rileva i virus
News to go
Caro Energia, Assoutenti lancia 'choc dei consumi'
News to go
Meteo, arriva l'autunno sull'Italia
News to go
Iran, quinto giorno di proteste di piazza per morte Mahsa Amini
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Retorica nucleare Putin irresponsabile"
News to go
Inizio autunno con sole e caldo ma nel weekend cambia tutto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin minaccia Occidente
News to go
Enna, truffa e falso: 13 arresti e sequestri per oltre tre milioni
News to go
Iran, proteste per morte Mahsa Amini: uccisa perché indossava male velo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza