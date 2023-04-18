Sharegain announces strategic alliance with J.P. Morgan

Sharegain's digital securities lending solution enhances J.P. Morgan's agency securities finance existing client offering for wealth managers in over 30 markets around the world

LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharegain, a leading B2B securities lending fintech, today announced a strategic alliance with J.P. Morgan's Securities Services business.

Sharegain Ltd.'s SLTech solution will enable J.P. Morgan to enhance its securities agency lending offering by making it more accessible to new wealth managers and online broker participants. This collaboration adds another global custodian to Sharegain's growing roster of clients in APAC, Europe, and the Middle East.

Harpreet Bains, Global Head of Product Management, J.P. Morgan's Agency Securities Finance division said, "This exciting collaboration enables J.P. Morgan to address the growing needs of the aggregator segment, which is increasingly searching for scalable solutions to offer securities lending to their end customers without the time and cost burden of implementing complex technology. Connecting our best in breed technology and global distribution capabilities to Sharegain's SLTech solution allows clients to monetize a new and substantial pool of attractive lending supply and addresses the complexities requiring consideration when aggregators expand their offering to include securities lending."

Boaz Yaari, CEO & Founder of Sharegain, said, "We are thrilled to partner with the great team at J.P. Morgan to deliver a fully digital securities lending solution to its customers. This strategic alliance represents another validation of Sharegain's industry-leading technology and expertise. It also underscores the power of innovation as a catalyst to democratization and inclusion in capital markets."

About Sharegain

Sharegain is a leading B2B global securities lending fintech. Sharegain has democratized the securities lending market through its unique solution, unlocking potential revenue-generating opportunities that were previously the preserve of big financial institutions. Sharegain's end-to-end digital solution combines full control and transparency with minimal overhead or up-front costs, enabling online brokers, private banks, wealth managers, asset managers and custodians to lend their stocks, bonds and ETFs, and generate additional revenue for their own business and their clients. www.sharegain.com

With securities lending, as with other investment activities, your capital may be at risk.

Sharegain Ltd is registered in England and Wales (no. 09600298) and is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (no. 730395). Registered address: Office 9, Dalton House, 60 Windsor Avenue, London SW19 2RR. Sharegain Securities Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA (CRD# 318555). Information regarding Sharegain Securities Inc. may be found at brokercheck.finra.org. Any information published by Sharegain Ltd or any of its subsidiaries through this material is intended exclusively for institutional investors. For questions or more information please contact info@sharegain.com. This material should not be considered as investment advice or a solicitation to be involved in securities lending. You should obtain independent advice before engaging. © 2023 Sharegain Ltd

