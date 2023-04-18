Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 12:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:08 Usa, sbaglia vialetto: 20enne uccisa dal proprietario di casa

11:50 Cina, Pechino contro il G7: su Taiwan "calunnie e diffamazioni"

11:27 Ascolti tv, vince 'L'Isola dei Famosi': 2.919.000 spettatori

11:17 Berlusconi, seconda notte fuori dalla terapia intensiva

10:58 Alfredo Cospito, la difesa: "Incostituzionale pena fissa ergastolo"

10:46 Isola dei famosi 2023, "i normodotati" e la gaffe di Ilary Blasi- Video

10:43 Ultima Generazione, nuovo blocco del traffico a Roma: interviene la polizia - Video

10:32 Scontri Sudan, tregua di 24 ore per evacuare feriti e civili

10:08 Caso Giletti, direttore di Rai Radio: "Nessun caffè preso con lui"

10:01 Ucraina, Kiev: "Russia sta distruggendo Bakhmut"

09:55 Melito di Napoli, arrestati sindaco e presidente Consiglio comunale

09:38 A Palermo tre giorni dedicati alla memoria del gen. Dalla Chiesa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sharegain announces strategic alliance with J.P. Morgan

18 aprile 2023 | 11.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Sharegain's digital securities lending solution enhances J.P. Morgan's agency securities finance existing client offering for wealth managers in over 30 markets around the world

LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharegain, a leading B2B securities lending fintech, today announced a strategic alliance with J.P. Morgan's Securities Services business.

Sharegain Ltd.'s SLTech solution will enable J.P. Morgan to enhance its securities agency lending offering by making it more accessible to new wealth managers and online broker participants. This collaboration adds another global custodian to Sharegain's growing roster of clients in APAC, Europe, and the Middle East.

Harpreet Bains, Global Head of Product Management, J.P. Morgan's Agency Securities Finance division said, "This exciting collaboration enables J.P. Morgan to address the growing needs of the aggregator segment, which is increasingly searching for scalable solutions to offer securities lending to their end customers without the time and cost burden of implementing complex technology. Connecting our best in breed technology and global distribution capabilities to Sharegain's SLTech solution allows clients to monetize a new and substantial pool of attractive lending supply and addresses the complexities requiring consideration when aggregators expand their offering to include securities lending."

Boaz Yaari, CEO & Founder of Sharegain, said, "We are thrilled to partner with the great team at J.P. Morgan to deliver a fully digital securities lending solution to its customers. This strategic alliance represents another validation of Sharegain's industry-leading technology and expertise. It also underscores the power of innovation as a catalyst to democratization and inclusion in capital markets." 

About Sharegain  

Sharegain is a leading B2B global securities lending fintech. Sharegain has democratized the securities lending market through its unique solution, unlocking potential revenue-generating opportunities that were previously the preserve of big financial institutions. Sharegain's end-to-end digital solution combines full control and transparency with minimal overhead or up-front costs, enabling online brokers, private banks, wealth managers, asset managers and custodians to lend their stocks, bonds and ETFs, and generate additional revenue for their own business and their clients. www.sharegain.com  

With securities lending, as with other investment activities, your capital may be at risk.

Sharegain Ltd is registered in England and Wales (no. 09600298) and is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (no. 730395). Registered address: Office 9, Dalton House, 60 Windsor Avenue, London SW19 2RR. Sharegain Securities Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA (CRD# 318555). Information regarding Sharegain Securities Inc. may be found at brokercheck.finra.org. Any information published by Sharegain Ltd or any of its subsidiaries through this material is intended exclusively for institutional investors. For questions or more information please contact info@sharegain.com. This material should not be considered as investment advice or a solicitation to be involved in securities lending. You should obtain independent advice before engaging. © 2023 Sharegain Ltd

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056738/Sharegain_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sharegain-announces-strategic-alliance-with-jp-morgan-301800095.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza s agency securities security securities JP Morgan
Vedi anche
News to go
Francia, riforma pensioni in vigore in autunno: proteste in tutto il Paese
News to go
Melito di Napoli, le mani della camorra sul voto: arrestato il sindaco
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie di oggi sulla guerra
News to go
Autostrade, ipotesi limite velocità a 150 km/h: interviene Altroconsumo
News to go
Le 100 persone più influenti del mondo nel 2023 secondo il Time
News to go
Ucraina, controffensiva al via il 30 aprile: le carte
News to go
Russia, Kara-Murza condannato a 25 anni
News to go
Expo 2030 a Roma, giorni decisivi per candidatura
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Sostegno a Kiev in ogni settore finché necessario"
News to go
Balneari, Salvini: "Garantire a chi lavora da tanti anni di poter continuare"
News to go
Droga, smantellata piazza di spaccio a Palermo: 17 misure cautelari
News to go
Berlusconi, nuovo bollettino: come sta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza