Mercoledì 15 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:26
comunicato stampa

SHAWN MENDES JOINS SCARLETT JOHANSSON AS THE NEWEST BRAND AMBASSADOR IN DAVID YURMAN "NATURE'S ARTISTRY" CAMPAIGN

15 febbraio 2023 | 15.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David Yurman, America's foremost luxury jewelry brand, is pleased to announce its newest male brand ambassador: singer/songwriter, Shawn Mendes. The Grammy Award-nominated musician will work alongside female brand ambassador Scarlett Johansson, a Tony winner and Academy Award-nominated actor, mother, and philanthropist.

The 2023 David Yurman campaign, titled "Nature's Artistry," celebrates nature as a constant source of inspiration for the brand, whose artistic jewelry often features sculptural designs inspired by forms and patterns in the natural world. Featuring two of the most accomplished artists in their fields, "Nature's Artistry" invites us to renew our appreciation for the world around us and the creative wellspring it provides.

"As a brand founded by artists with a longstanding devotion to the arts, the new campaign captures the essence of David Yurman," said Evan Yurman, President, and Chief Creative Officer of David Yurman. "When concepting 'Nature's Artistry,' we knew it would be essential to bring in talent who are inspired by the world around us, and let their creative instincts guide them in everything they do. Both Scarlett and Shawn are consummate artists with an effortless and welcoming presence; qualities that shine through in the campaign and are enhanced by the natural and peaceful environments they are seen in."

The series of images and short films feature Mendes and Johansson relaxing in natural environments. "I'm so excited to be working with such an amazing brand like David Yurman and to be a part of a campaign celebrating nature and creativity," said Mendes. Scarlett shares a similar connection to the brand; "growing up in New York, the David Yurman campaigns were always so iconic. The brand's history of love, passion, and expressing oneself through art resonates with me as art is also my form of expression and very much feels like a part of living and breathing."

For the campaign, Mendes and Johansson were directed and photographed by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford. Johansson was styled by George Cortina, and Mendes was styled by both George Cortina and Tiffany Briseno.

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN:David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautiful objects to wear. Lead today by their son Evan, David Yurman creates timeless yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship, and cable – the brand's artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available at 49 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, and France, and at over 300 locations worldwide through their exclusive network of authorized fine jewelry and timepiece retailers.

MEDIA CONTACT:Nike Communicationsdavidyurman@nikecomm.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2001595/Shawn_Mendes_for_David_Yurman.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2001596/Scarlett_Johansson_for_David_Yurman.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745247/David_Yurman_Logo.jpg  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shawn-mendes-joins-scarlett-johansson-as-the-newest-brand-ambassador-in-david-yurman-natures-artistry-campaign-301746832.html

