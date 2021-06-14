Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Giugno 2021
Sheer Markets forges a new path in online retail CFD trading with NDFs and EMs

14 giugno 2021 | 16.01
LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Markets (Cyprus) Ltd, trading under the brand name Sheer Markets, a newly established financial institution that received a regulatory license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) late in 2020, has recently announced the extension of their offering with live streaming of CFD NDFs and EM currencies. In addition, to live streaming NDFs, EMFX, and FX, Sheer Markets offers additional CFD trading opportunities in cryptocurrencies, equities, indices, and commodities.

Sheer Markets was established in 2020 with the mission to introduce a range of products that have been largely unavailable to online traders and investors through the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms. With traders looking for new investment opportunities, the Sheer Markets product range presents a wider scope of liquid markets.

With a vast 300% increase in institutional NDF volume in the past decade, Sheer Markets have identified this trend of increased market activity. Live streaming NDFs allows retail traders and institutional clients to enter an untapped market with new investment potential. Sheer Markets provides retail traders and corporates accessibility to trade with a range of NDFs such as the Brazilian Real, Indian Rupee, and Korean Won, which have largely not been accessible until now.

As announced earlier this month, Sheer Markets Co-Founder and Chairman Alex Ladouceur comments: "It is with great excitement that we take our first step in introducing the online trading community to NDFs, as this is a product with unprecedented investment potential which has long remained undeveloped. As the economies of EMFX and NDFs develop further, demand for these types of products from existing and new FX users is set to widen and accelerate, accompanied by an expansion in liquidity and increased turnover. So far, there has been no viable streaming NDF service through many of the regular online trading platforms. Sheer Markets will now be there to fill that gap and meet that need."

The newly established financial institution has also extended its product offering to institutional clients who can now benefit from Sheer Markets' liquidity provision, thereby offering it to their own clients.

For more information on Sheer Markets, click here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1523363/Sheer_Markets_Logo.jpg

