Lunedì 21 Febbraio 2022
comunicato stampa

SHEIN DEBUTS #SHEINFORALL SPRING/SUMMER '22 VIRTUAL RUNWAY SHOW

20 febbraio 2022 | 02.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Celebrating diversity through fashion - streaming worldwide on 2/20 at 1PM PST 

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN will be hosting its Spring/Summer 2022 Virtual Runway Show#SHEINforall. The live-stream program will feature models from around the world, showcasing the season's hottest styles and trends in fashion.

The virtual event uses green screen technology to bring this state-of-the-art catwalk to life. The concept behind the show is to celebrate body inclusivity and diversity–#SHEINforall. The runway show will debut Sunday, February 20th at 1PM PST via SHEIN's free app as well as SHEIN's official YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

THE SHOW WILL FEATURE 5 THEMES FROM SHEIN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2022 COLLECTION:

The Baddie:

The Rule Breakers: 

Show-stopping outfits for the person that likes to get the party started. For the bold woman who knows what she wants.

Fresh and young, these looks break boundaries while tapping into Y2K nostalgia. Trends come and go, but alt  is forever.

The Off-Duty Model:

The Modern Muse:

Looks that translates from runway to everyday life. These looks are for the girl on-the-go that doesn't want to sacrifice style for comfort when you can have both.

Chic, timeless treasures made for the lovers of luxury. Made for classy women who like to be on the cusp of fashion trends

The Sweetheart:

BRANDS SHOWCASED:

Sassy and sweet come together to form a style that incorporates streetwear with modern pop. For any girl that wants to be seen, or be part of the scene.

SHEIN SXY I SHEIN SXY CURVE I GLOMODE I DAZY I Y2K

NEW. NOW. FOR ALL.

About SHEIN: Founded in 2012, SHEIN is a leading global online retailer with operations in Guangzhou, Singapore and Los Angeles, along with other key markets. SHEIN reaches consumers across more than 150 countries and regions around the world. We place a premium on choice, delivering more than 6,000 new fashion, beauty and lifestyle products daily with more than 600,000 items available. Our mission is to help people express their individuality through the latest trends that are accessible and affordable. To learn more about SHEIN, follow us at  shein.com and  instagram.com/sheinofficial.

Media Contact:Amanda MacNeiSHEIN - PR ManagerAmanda @sheingroup.com

 

