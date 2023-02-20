Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 21 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:05
Ucraina, Meloni verso Kiev: "Sostegno Italia a 360 gradi"

Ucraina, Biden sente Meloni: focus su sostegno a Kiev

Primarie Pd, Bonaccini-Schlein più 'ticket' che sfida tv

Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia leader e M5S cala

Ucraina, Zelensky: "Grazie Italia, vincere è nostro destino"

Primarie Pd, sfida Bonaccini-Schlein: il confronto in tv

Ucraina, media Cina: "Visita Biden a Kiev irrazionale ed egoista"

Aids, nuovo caso di paziente guarito da Hiv dopo trapianto staminali

Superbonus, governo vede imprese e banche: ecco le ipotesi sul tavolo

Terremoto Turchia oggi, scossa di magnitudo 6.4 nel Sud

Ucraina, Borrell: "Russia ammassa 350mila soldati al fronte"

Pd, Sabina Guzzanti: "Alle primarie avrei votato volentieri Cuperlo"

comunicato stampa

SHEIN LAUNCHES #SHEINforAll SPRING/SUMMER 2023 COLLECTION

20 febbraio 2023 | 16.10
LETTURA: 1 minuti

There's Something for Everyone at SHEIN.com. Discover your style, without limitation.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the global online retailer of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products launched its #SHEINforAll Spring/Summer 2023 collection today on SHEIN.com. No matter the destination, #SHEINforAll has style options for every occasion. Whether you are exploring tropical locations, laying by the beach, or taking a day tour, SHEIN's Spring/Summer collection will give everyone the confidence they need.

Debuting new collections from SHEIN BAE, SHEIN BASICS, SHEIN Belle, SHEIN BIZwear, SHEIN DAZY, SHEIN EZwear, SHEIN FIT+, SHEIN Frenchy, SHEIN ICON, SHEIN MOD, SHEIN Modely, SHEIN SXY, SHEIN VCAY, Emery Rose, MOTF, and ROMWE; SHEIN encourages everyone to find styles that are true to themselves.

The collections are available to shop now on SHEIN.com.

#SHEINforAll #SHEINss23

About SHEINSHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-tailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit http://www.SHEIN.com.

Media ContactPR@sheingroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005880/SHEINforAll_Spring_Summer_2023.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shein-launches-sheinforall-springsummer-2023-collection-301750812.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
