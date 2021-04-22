Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 12:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:01 Video Grillo, la 5S Macina attacca Bongiorno: ira Lega

11:33 Recovery, la bozza del piano da 221,5 miliardi

11:22 live Covid Italia oggi, bollettino regioni: dati e contagi 22 aprile

11:17 Brumotti, Rubio e il Quarticciolo: caso su Twitter

11:10 Covid, Fauci: "Vaccini non sono via d'uscita, continuare con misure"

11:06 Covid Toscana, oggi 1.041 contagi: bollettino 22 aprile

10:51 Pioggia su mezza Italia, caldo e sole nel weekend 24-25 aprile

10:38 La rivincita del vinile, dopo 30 anni vendite superano quelle del Cd

10:22 Il dem Romano a Raggi: "Vergogna, non riesco a seppellire mio figlio"

10:22 Coprifuoco alle 22, Sileri: "Si potrà posticipare tra qualche settimana"

10:07 Coprifuoco e riaperture, Orlando: "Da Lega atto irresponsabile"

10:00 L'Anm contro Grillo: "Sue dichiarazioni sfiduciano processo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

SHEIN Together Fest

22 aprile 2021 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GLOBAL FASHION RETAILER SHEIN ANNOUNCES 2nd ANNUAL STREAMING EVENT FEATURING HEADLINING PERFORMANCE BY NICK JONAS

The one-day music festival will celebrate SHEIN's philanthropic Light-a-Wish campaign, where it pledged to donate $300,000 to three charitable causes chosen by the SHEIN community.

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion retailer SHEIN will be hosting its 2nd annual virtual music festival, "SHEIN Together Fest" on May 2, 2021, to be streamed via SHEIN's free app. The online event aims to bring people together in celebration of love, music, and fashion. SHEIN will also donate $300,000 to three charities chosen by its community during its Light-a-Wish campaign. This will be the first among many other large philanthropic initiatives from the brand in 2021.

#SHEINtogetherfest

In 2020, SHEIN Together virtual event featured a star-studded lineup including performances, celebrity segments, and special influencer appearances by Katy Perry, Lil Nas X, Rita Ora, Doja Cat, Yara Shahidi, Storm Reid, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, Kimberly Loaiza, Sofia Wylie, and Tyler Cameron. The event raised funds for the COVID19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO powered by The United Nations. Over 1.8 million viewers tuned into the event globally.

This year, the unique live stream music showcase begins Sunday, May 2ndat2:00 PM PSTand will be hosted by Erin Lim Rhodes, and packed with exclusive performances by:

NICK JONAS

STEVE AOKI

MAREN MORRIS

TINASHE

LUNAY

The Light-A-Wish campaign launched in late December 2020, called upon the SHEIN community to elect three causes that meant most to them. Over the course of the campaign over 10 million people visited the Light-a-Wish page and 2 million made a wish for their top cause. The SHEIN community chose, racial justice, at-risk children, and climate and as a result, SHEIN will donate $100,000 to each partner including NAACP (LDF), Together We Rise, and Ecologi. SHEIN will announce the next phase of its philanthropic program this May.

"Last year SHEIN Together helped unite 1.8 million SHEIN fans to raise awareness and funds for Covid relief. The overwhelming response that SHEIN Together received last year has inspired us to continue our philanthropic efforts and give back to our community.  This year, we are thrilled to have such a diverse lineup of talent to help us celebrate the Light-A-Wish campaign." Molly Miao, Chief Marketing Officer

Download the app on iPhone or Android at the Apple App Store or visit www.shein.com for more info.

Jennifer WalkerWalker DrawasJennifer@walkerdrawas.com

Caroline RosatoWalker DrawasCaroline@walkerdrawas.com

Lexi MapileWalker DrawasLexi@walkerdrawas.com

About SHEIN:Founded in 2008, SHEIN is a fast-fashion e-retailer with a global network that spans 220 countries and regions. Here at SHEIN, we place a premium not on our apparel, but on choice. That's why we drop 500 new fashion items daily, spoiling our customers with a dizzying selection of on-trend womenswear that they can mix and match to their heart's delight. We do this because we believe that the clothes we wear reflect our personalities and we want to empower today's women to explore and express their individuality. With the abundance of choice we provide, our customers can intricately craft that perfect look that reflects their individuality. Simply put, we help you do you. To learn more about SHEIN, follow us at shein.com, instagram.com/shein, and youtube.com/shein.

SHEIN Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1492811/SheinFestival_IG_story_300dpi_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1492810/SHEIN_LOGO_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
streaming event featuring global fashion retailer SHEIN Together Fest event
Vedi anche
Sileri: "Coprifuoco alle 23? Aspettiamo 2 settimane"
Vaia: "Continuiamo ad aprire, diamo coraggio a italiani"
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
Crozza-Salvini contro Speranza causa di tutti i mali
Riaperture, Draghi: "Bassa probabilità che si torni indietro"
Parcheggio complicato e finale a sorpresa, il video spopola
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza