Mercoledì 16 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 21:02
Shenzhen's output of watches accounts for 42 percent of world's total

16 novembre 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from People's Daily Online:

The output of watches from Shenzhen city in south China'sGuangdong Province accounts for 42 percent of the world's total and 53 percent of the country's total, statistics showed.

The city has been hailed as the "watch and clock capital of China." The country's output of watches makes up 80 percent of the world's total.

Shenzhen's robust watch and clock industry represents the highest level of watch and clock manufacturing in China.

Shenzhen's watch and clock industry flourished after the relocation of Hong Kong's manufacturing to the Chinese mainland since the launch of reform and opening-up.

Industrial clustering is crucial for the success of Shenzhen's watch and clock industry. According to statistics, over 95 percent of parts for watches produced in the city are manufactured locally. Shenzhen has established a complete industrial chain for its watch and clock industry.

So far, Shenzhen has developed over 200 watch and clock brands, including FIYTA. Sales of these brands account for over 70 percent of China's domestic watch and clock brands. Furthermore, some watch and clock brands in Shenzhen have entered markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

FIYTA's aerospace-themed watches were sent into space with Chinese astronauts on nine occasions, explained Tang Haiyuan, deputy general manager of FIYTA.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shenzhens-output-of-watches-accounts-for-42-percent-of-worlds-total-301680144.html

