Shift Media Announces Ramu Potarazu as New Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Media, a leading provider of all-in-one cloud based video solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ramu Potarazu as its new Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Shift's founder, Kai Pradel, will focus his efforts going forward on helping the company enhance and grow its product portfolio.

Ramu brings extensive leadership and operational experience, having served in multiple Executive and Board member roles throughout his career. His leadership career began at INTELSAT, a global satellite communications company, where he spent 16 years and rose to become the President and COO. He then founded Vubiquity, which became the leader in multiplatform video services and analytics under his tenure. After the sale of Vubiquity, he was recruited to be the President and CEO of Binary Fountain, the world leader in delivering analytics for consumer and patient feedback management solutions, where he consistently increased shareholder value during his 7 plus year tenure.

"Ramu stands out as a strategic, battle-tested leader with decades of experience growing both start-ups and billion-dollar publicly traded organizations, even in some of the most challenging economic times," said Jerry Dolinsky, Shift Media Chairman. "With his consistent record of driving long-term growth and shareholder value, Ramu is the right person to lead Shift Media into its next phase of growth."

"Shift Media has a unique opportunity to become a leader in the cloud-based video space with its three distinct products," said Ramu. "Video is a growth story and it's exciting to join a company that has the potential for significant growth and market leadership for years to come. I look forward to leading the company's talented team as we work together to take Shift Media to the next level."

Shift Media provides cloud-based solutions for the highest levels of video production. The company's suite of products includes the Shift platform for managing, reviewing, and sharing work-in-progress video content; Wiredrive for customized, branded pitch reels; and Screeners.com for previewing valuable pre-release content. For more than two decades, Shift Media's products have been used by the world's most recognizable studios and ad agencies to simplify complex video challenges. Of note, more than 75% of 2021 Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards winners used Shift Media products.

For more information, visit the company's "About Us" page.