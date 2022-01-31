Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 31 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 21:48
Short Film Debut: TIME IS ETERNAL: starring, co-written and produced by Berite Labelle

31 gennaio 2022 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starring, co-written and produced by Los Angeles-based model and actress Berite Labelle, the short film Time Is Eternal is the debut production for Labelle in collaboration with filmmaker Daniel Lir. Lir co-wrote the script and co-directed the short with his wife and business partner, Bayou Bennett through Dream Team Directors.

The 15-minute film takes you inside the mind of a renowned female writer in present-day Los Angeles, who is penning her latest novel, which imagines the fictional meeting of two legendary women. Cleopatra VIII, queen of Egypt during the first century B.C., comes face to face with the English writer-women's rights activist Mary Wollstonecraft, also the mother of Frankenstein author Mary Shelley. A powerful ode to female strength, the film chronicles a soulful discussion between these two trailblazers. Both known as lovers and as warriors for a cause, the fighter and the writer contemplate their differing approaches to leadership, culminating in a shared passion that intertwines eternally. 

Labelle deftly champions four roles in her debut film—playing the writer, Cleopatra, Wollstonecraft, and a mermaid, who symbolizes swimming through another dimension in time.

Shot at The Paramour Estate in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, with opulent early twentieth century period décor, the surreal, dreamlike visuals have a fashion focus. Hollywood fashion stylist Wilford Lenov (who has worked with Saweetie, Bebe Rexha and Iggy Azalea) served as costume designer, sourcing mostly vintage pieces. Painter-turned-makeup artist Francie Tomalonis and makeup artist April Garcia respectively created the looks of Cleopatra and Wollstonecraft, while hair stylist Derrika Mayweather crafted custom wigs for Cleopatra and the mermaid.

Since October 2021, Labelle has covered four international editions of Vogue, Glamour and Harper's Bazaar as well as Bold magazine. She is currently pursuing an Associate of Fine Arts (AFA) degree in Acting for Film at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles.

Dream Team Directors has collaborated with talent such as Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie, Juliette Lewis, Lea Michele, Coldplay, Paris Hilton and Bella Hadid, plus brands including Adidas, Smashbox Cosmetics, Atlantic Records and Chrome Hearts. Their 2019 short film, Tombstone Pillow, has drawn widespread acclaim and won 33 awards.

