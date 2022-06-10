Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 10 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 15:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:14 Atp Stoccarda, Berrettini batte Sonego e va in semifinale

15:09 Annalisa Minetti: "Rai mandi in onda 'Io Talent Europe'"

15:08 Autonomia, veneti sul piede di guerra: "Tradimento da Stato strozzino"

15:00 Conto alla rovescia per il 1° Summit Blue Forum Italia Network

15:00 Parte la corsa al tormentone estivo, Fedez ipoteca il titolo

14:57 Peste suina, Ricciardi: "Intervenire subito o rischi per salute"

14:53 Giletti: ''Su diretta da Mosca parlerò in tv"

14:48 Stalking, finge di partorire per tornare con l'ex

14:38 Torna Women on Wednesday, faro sulla leadership inclusiva

14:26 Montani: 'Non allo studio o in vista altre operazioni di acquisizione'

14:22 Vaiolo delle scimmie, corsa al vaccino negli Usa

14:18 Stefano Tacconi, ultime notizie: come sta l'ex portiere

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Shortlisted for the 2022 WLA Award -- Zibo, Shandong to become the second park-city in China

10 giugno 2022 | 11.18
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ZIBO, China, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the shortlist for the 2022 World Landscape Architecture (WLA) Professional Awards, Zibo's High-tech Zone Cultural and Sports Park was included in the Built - Large Landscape Design category. More than 240 entries were received by the organizers, with 59 being shortlisted.

According to the Information Office of the Zibo Municipal Government, Zibo is the second city in China that plans to totally transform itself into a park. In 2021 alone, a variety of 272 new parks were created, and 915.23 hectares of urban garden areas and green spaces were either created from scratch or retrofitted. Of all the new parks, the Zibo High-tech Zone Cultural and Sports Park is the most impressive.

The park, which covers an area of 179 mu (12 hectares), is composed of 8 sections, including the Canyon for Adventure, the Mountaintop Cafe, the Children's Activity Area, the Love Theater, the Vibrant Air Ring, and the Cultural and Sports Stadium. As a new urban aesthetic landmark in Zibo, the park epitomizes the city's park creation achievements.

In 2022, Zibo will add another 281 parks, and by 2035, it will become a park-city where parks are everywhere and the whole city is a park.

Image Attachments Links:

   Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=423176   Caption: Zibo High-tech Zone Cultural and Sports Park

   Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=423180   Caption: Zibo High-tech Zone Cultural and Sports Park

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1837113/1_Park.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1837114/2_Park.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Sport Turismo Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza second park city WLA Award Zibo World Landscape Architecture
Vedi anche
News to go
Lucca, proseguono ricerche elicottero disperso
News to go
Bce, tassi in aumento a luglio e settembre
News to go
Chi è ottimista vive più a lungo
News to go
Roma, 'pizzo' a negozi centro commerciale: 3 misure interdittive
News to go
Ucraina, intelligence Kiev: "Stiamo esaurendo le munizioni"
News to go
'Pentolevuote', consumatori in piazza contro il carovita
News to go
Animali, restituiti oltre 117mila cani adottati in pandemia
News to go
Zelensky: "Guerra continua, otterremo grande successo"
News to go
Thailandia legalizza coltivazione cannabis
News to go
Fao, spesa record per import di cibo
News to go
Monito Draghi su inflazione
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza