Martedì 17 Gennaio 2023
comunicato stampa

Shutterstock Celebrates the Power of Storytelling at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media and production companies, today announced its official sponsorship of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival as a Leadership Sponsor. Championing the work and talents of Shutterstock Studios, the company's creative and production arm, and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial content for the world's media, the company will have a robust presence at the festival from Friday, January 20 to Monday, January 23.

Shutterstock will be hosting the following programs through the first weekend:

"Two decades ago, Shutterstock started as a platform for photographers, artists, cinematographers and storytellers to share their images, music and videos with the world," said Jamie Elden, Chief Revenue Officer at Shutterstock. "That side of the business has positioned Shutterstock as the world's leading provider of premium and exclusive content, which is woven into the heart of everything we produce to this day. In keeping with this ethos, we are thrilled to be a Leadership Sponsor of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and to raise a toast to the people that have contributed to the brilliant filmmaking that we are lucky to witness. It is a painstaking yet highly rewarding process to execute on a creative vision, and Shutterstock is proud to be a trusted partner and guide to many in attendance on that exhilarating artistic journey."

For more information about Shutterstock Studios, visit content.shutterstock.com/us/studios/.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCKShutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:  SSTK), is the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes  high-quality licensed photographs,  vectors,  illustrations,  3D models,  videos and  music. Working with its growing community of over 2 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 424 million images and more than 27 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Splash News, the world's leading entertainment news agency for newsrooms and media companies worldwide, Pond5, the world's largest video-first content marketplace, TurboSquid,  the world's largest 3D content marketplace; PicMonkey, a  leading online graphic design and image editing platform; Offset, a  high-end image collection; Shutterstock Studios,  an end-to-end custom creative shop; PremiumBeat, a curated  royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of  editorial images and  videos for the world's media; and  Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit  www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on  Twitter and on  Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1985124/Shutterstock_Leadership_Sponsor.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075411/Shutterstock_Red_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shutterstock-celebrates-the-power-of-storytelling-at-the-2023-sundance-film-festival-301723864.html

in Evidenza