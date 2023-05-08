Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:36
comunicato stampa

SI GROUP APPOINTS TERRY WALSH AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

08 maggio 2023 | 15.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Walsh brings nearly 30 years of experience managing global operations

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group, a leading performance additives company, announced today the appointment of Terry Walsh as its Senior Vice President of Operations, effective immediately. Walsh has extensive experience in lean manufacturing, process improvement, and supply chain planning and will be responsible for overseeing SI Group's manufacturing and engineering operations globally.

Walsh comes to SI Group with nearly 30 years of global supply chain and operations leadership at multiple global manufacturing businesses in a variety of industries. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Global Operations for Wilsonart. Prior to this role, he led manufacturing sites and organizations at several global companies including Danaher Corporation, Henkel, Novartis, and Merck.

"Terry brings an energetic leadership style paired with deep experience and an unwavering commitment to safety and compliance—we're thrilled to welcome him to our executive leadership team," said David Bradley, President and CEO at SI Group. "With Terry's leadership, I am confident that our operations organization will deliver long-term, sustainable value for our company and stakeholders."

"SI Group's corporate values, focus on sustainability, strong leadership team, and relentless drive for innovation drew me to the organization. The company's cultural transformation and growth initiatives are exciting to be part of," said Walsh. "I look forward to my role in helping SI Group realize its vision to become the global performance additives powerhouse by leading best-in-industry global engineering and manufacturing teams."

Walsh earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Rutgers University and an MBA in Finance from Rider University.

About SI GroupSI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within the plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries. SI Group's global manufacturing footprint includes 20 facilities on three continents, serving customers in 80 countries with approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. In 2021, SI Group received a gold award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis and is ranked among the top five percent of more than 50,000 worldwide companies. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

Media Contact: Joseph Grandeph: + 1.413.684.2463joe@jgrandecommunications.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95496/4020960/si_group__inc__logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/si-group-appoints-terry-walsh-as-senior-vice-president-of-operations-301817120.html

