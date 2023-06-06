Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 11:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:18 Pil Italia, Istat alza le stime: nel 2023 +1,2% poi rallenta

11:16 Ascolti tv, 'Blanca' in replica su Rai1 e 'L'isola dei famosi' i più visti

11:10 Adnkronos, una pubblicazione per i 60 anni e il 33° Libro dei Fatti

11:06 Verona, arrestati 5 poliziotti: sono accusati di tortura e lesioni

11:03 Domani a Roma la sedicesima edizione del Forum della Comunicazione

10:47 Microsoft pagherà 20 milioni di dollari per violazione privacy minori su Xbox

10:27 Roma Pride, Rocca dopo revoca patrocinio: "Non tolgono logo? Non manderò i carabinieri"

10:13 Da Barilla 1 milione di euro alla Protezione Civile per ricostruire gli impianti sportivi nel Ravennate

10:08 Fabio Rovazzi e Orietta Berti lanciano 'La Discoteca Italiana' - Video

10:08 Cina, Usa: "Nostri diplomatici hanno avuto colloqui schietti e costruttivi a Pechino"

09:54 Zangrillo: "Finita pandemia, non c'è più urgenza smart working per genitori"

09:46 Carburanti oggi, i prezzi di benzina e diesel

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sidel Selects Configit Ace to Transform the CPQ Process

06 giugno 2023 | 10.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

European packaging manufacturer gains greater scalability, transparency and insight

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that packaging giant Sidel will use Configit Ace® to transform its Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) process. Configit's CLM technology integrated with CPQ will provide greater scalability, transparency and insight.

Sidel is a leading provider of equipment, services and complete solutions for packaging liquids, foods, home and personal care products. There are over 40,000 Sidel machines in operation daily in more than 190 countries. With all those different machines, the company needed a better approach to its CPQ process. 

The company sought to replace its entire CPQ stack, including configuration, pricing and bill of materials (BOM) solving, in a phased approach, because its previous configuration engine could no longer handle the modeling complexity. Sidel chose Configit Ace as its new future-proof platform to improve overall user experience when configuring Sidel machines and to combine valid product combinations into a single source of truth. Configit's partner, Coolshop, will be responsible for the CPQ front-end design, including incorporating pricing.

By using Configit Ace, Sidel will benefit from:

Vahe Ter Nikogosyan, CDO, Sidel, said: "Configit Ace will provide clarity and ensure our organization understands the impact of decisions being made when engineering, changing offerings and selling products. CLM provides the insights we need to manage product complexity, deliver what is promised and do so profitably." 

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "When it comes to configuration, there are two common approaches: some companies approach it from a purely sales and marketing-oriented perspective, while others are using a purely engineering-oriented perspective. Our Configit Ace platform has a leg up on standard CPQ as it alleviates the silos and eliminates significant disconnects that organizations can experience in terms of ensuring what is offered to customers is what can actually be provided." 

About Configit

Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824364/4066524/Configit_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sidel-selects-configit-ace-to-transform-the-cpq-process-301841113.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT AltroAltro Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza European packaging manufacturer packaging insight CPQ Process
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Decreto Pa, oggi il voto di fiducia alla Camera
News to go
Maltempo, nuovo nubifragio sulle Marche
News to go
Afghanistan, avvelenate quasi 80 ragazze di due scuole primarie
News to go
Lotta alla criminalità con l’Intelligenza artificiale
News to go
Bce, Lagarde: "Impegnati a combattere inflazione per ritorno a 2%"
News to go
Pnrr, i sindaci: "Serve sistema automatico anticipi"
News to go
Onu: da guerre in ultimi 17 anni 315mila abusi gravi sui bambini
News to go
Papa: "Cambiamento climatico ci richiama a nostre responsabilità"
News to go
Calcio, l'addio a sorpresa di Ibrahimovic
News to go
Ucraina, Zuppi in missione a Kiev oggi e domani
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza