30 Novembre 2022
18:52
comunicato stampa

SIDUS METAVERSE to Lead GameFi Mass Adoption: 'Zeus' Partnership Ensures Esports Standards

30 novembre 2022 | 18.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SYDNEY, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The famous Ukrainian Counter-Strike pro player Danylo 'Zeus' Teslenko joins the SIDUS GATES GameFi publisher inside the crypto metaverse. He signed a 10-year contract for the release of exclusive NFT collections. To celebrate this extraordinary event, the team has launched a $100,000 giveaway!

"I studied many areas, including crypto technologies and NFT," he said. "I met the SIDUS METAVERSE founder and I was inspired by what they're doing, so I decided to join the team. I plan to use my vast experience in esports to help popularize new products, fit them to cybersports standards and attract a global audience.

We plan to release a limited-edition NFT collection. It will be represented by a new race: cyborgs with unique skins and value for all SIDUS users. Holders can receive a unique resource demanded by all SIDUS METAVERSE users."

A game publisher for a new era

SIDUS GATES is an exclusive game publisher that onboards gaming studios and their projects to SIDUS METAVERSE. All future games will adhere to a unified lore and utilize native tokens. With multiple games planned for the launch, Zeus and other players can apply their experience and skills to create products that can compete with giants.

"We're already tightly negotiating with multiple stellar esports athletes and plan to involve them in developing new products. I can't tell you names but they are pretty impressive."

SIDUS GATES, Co-Founder, CEO Roman Povolotski also commented on the latest addition to the team. "We are pleased to announce our partnership and will do our best with high-profile releases and gaming products," he said. "To celebrate this event, we decided to make a special giveaway worth $90,000! 300 NFT kits are at stake!"

Anyone can participate by filling out this form and share a huge prize pool with a guaranteed reward of $100-worth in-game gadgets: https://forms.gle/gj6iBe2HQkK6YyBK8  

Road to metaverse gaming

Now it's official - Danylo 'Zeus' Teslenko joins the metaverse as an ambassador and spokesperson for significant changes and NFT mass adoption. Let's watch his progress closely!

Find out more about SIDUS Metaverse:

Website | Twitter | Discord | Reddit | Telegram | Medium

Danylo 'Zeus' Teslenko official social media accounts:

Instagram | TwitterFacebook

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957742/SIDUS_METAVERSE.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sidus-metaverse-to-lead-gamefi-mass-adoption-zeus-partnership-ensures-esports-standards-301690514.html

in Evidenza