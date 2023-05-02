Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:32 Decreto lavoro, Renzi: "Più importante taglio tasse? Giorgia ma che stai a dì?"

14:29 Funerali Augello, il ricordo di Meloni commuove

14:23 Assegno inclusione e lavoro: quando 'non si può rifiutare' un'offerta?

14:09 Napoli, De Laurentiis: "Doppia vittoria con Juve vale tutto lo scudetto"

14:08 Accademia Lincei, Premi Feltrinelli a Türec e Sahin per la Medicina, a Iliopoulos per la Fisica

13:35 Pagliuca (Cnpr): "Pronti a nuove sfide da affrontare con trasparenza e competenza"

13:32 Serena Williams di nuovo incinta, secondo figlio per la campionessa

13:25 Ucraina, adesione Nato e il rischio delusione per Kiev

13:14 Costellazione satellitare Iris2, nasce partnership fra operatori europei spaziali e di tlc

13:01 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, soldati uccisi: le perdite di Mosca e Kiev

12:59 Concerto 1 maggio, Sangiuliano: "Rovelli? Non si è scritta una bella pagina"

12:30 Cinema, David Speciale a Enrico Vanzina

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SIFI PRESENTED NEW DATA ON XANTERDES AT ARVO 2023

02 maggio 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CATANIA, Italy, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFI, a leading pharmaceutical company in the development of innovative solutions for the treatment of eye diseases, presented a series of scientific posters regarding preclinical and clinical research on its innovative product pipeline, during the ARVO annual meeting in New Orleans.

Presentations included results from preclinical and clinical studies on XanterDES, a novel lubricating ophthalmic solution, intended to alleviate ocular discomfort in dry eye patients.

"Dry eye still represents a challenge, afflicting millions of people worldwide. SIFI is fully committed to finding innovative solutions towards treating and managing this disease." stated Maria Cristina Curatolo, SIFI Innovation and Medical Science Director. "XanterDES represents an important innovation in treating dry eye due to its unique formulation and we are pleased to have presented preclinical and clinical posters on this novel eye drop."

Following is a list of titles and authors:

Presentation Number - Posterboard Number: 672 - B0343

Session Title: Dry eye

Presentation Number - Posterboard Number: 3957 - B0274

Session Title: Dry eye (clinical)

Session Title: Dry eye (clinical)

XanterDES is a lubricating ophthalmic solution, intended to relieve discomfort and eye irritation due to environmental factors such as dust, heat, smoke, wind, air conditioning and allergens and is part of SIFI's well-known dry eye disease therapeutic portfolio. XanterDES is already available in Italy and in Romania and will be soon available in other markets as well.

SIFI is a leading international ophthalmic company, headquartered in Italy, focusing on eye care since 1935. SIFI develops, manufactures, and markets innovative therapeutic solutions for patients with ophthalmic conditions. SIFI is fully committed through its R&D to improving the quality of life of patients, exporting treatments to more than 40 countries worldwide with a direct presence in Italy, Spain, France, Romania, Mexico, and Turkey.

Contact: press@sifigroup.com, +39 3336999669

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sifi-presented-new-data-on-xanterdes-at-arvo-2023-301810916.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza ARVO annual meeting sifi PRESENTED new XANTERDES AT ARVO 2023 leading pharmaceutical company
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Usa: l'offensiva di Mosca è fallita. Ultime news
News to go
Francia, scontri e arresti nei cortei per il 1 maggio
News to go
Sudan, cessate il fuoco sempre più fragile
News to go
Carlo III, sale l'attesa per l'incoronazione
News to go
Servizi sanitari e disuguaglianze, lo studio
News to go
Stupro alla stazione di Milano, arrestato il presunto aggressore
News to go
Ucraina, 'comandante' mercenari Wagner minaccia il ritiro da Bakhmut
News to go
L'Aquila, Mattarella a giuramento 1.175 allievi marescialli Gdf
News to go
Mascherine in ospedali e Rsa, nuove regole dal 1 maggio
News to go
Napoli, tutto pronto per la festa scudetto
News to go
Migranti, accordo Ue-Tunisia su lotta a traffico
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza