Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:26 Covid Sardegna, oggi 61 contagi e un morto: bollettino 18 maggio

16:22 Covid Campania, oggi 598 contagi: bollettino 18 maggio

16:20 Covid Valle d'Aosta, oggi 9 contagi e un morto: bollettino 18 maggio

16:18 Scuola, Giannelli (presidi): "Non possiamo ignorare tema gender, tocca a noi preparare i giovani"

16:10 Covid Abruzzo, oggi 33 contagi: dati e news 18 maggio

15:44 Naomi Campbell diventa mamma a 51 anni

15:38 Vecchioni: "Battiato ha combattuto l'ovvio, suo genio non ancora compreso fino in fondo"

15:34 Elezioni sindaco Roma, Meloni: "Bertolaso ancora non ha detto no a candidatura"

15:31 Covid Fvg, oggi 42 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 18 maggio

15:26 AstraZeneca e trombosi, stop vaccino in Austria: news di oggi

15:19 Bper, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Cdp e Sace insieme per la mobilità navale green

14:59 Vaccini, Locatelli: "Terza dose andrà fatta". Ecco quando

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Sigmax.io introduces an innovative trading bot that simplifies arbitrage trading

18 maggio 2021 | 13.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHOEBURY, England, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global outlook for Cryptocurrency and traditional forex continues to prove hard to predict, arbitrage trading is increasingly being used by both novice and experienced Altcoin & Bitcoin traders alike to help mitigate transaction exposure and boost profits.

A platform aiming to automated arbitrage trading strategies

Introducing Sigmax.io - the Innovative Arbitrage Bot

Arbitrage trading is a widely used strategy to buy low and sell high on global currency exchanges, and with the potential to make strong returns is a popular tool across the market.

In the past, traders had to have a detailed knowledge of not only the exchange and fees structures but also API's in order to place successful trades. That is until now.

The Bot that Brings Simplicity to Arbitrage Trading

Sigmax.io is an innovative new trading bot that levels the playing field – its simple algorithm allows users to simultaneously place several currency pairs between different exchanges in order to identify and exploit price differentials between them.

It's simple to get started with the Sigmax.io platform, all you need do is register an account, deposit cryptocurrencies or fiat to your wallet and wait for your earnings. users are also able to use fiat currencies to trade and depending on asset values can withdraw funds every 24 hours.

Sigmax.io – The Premier Arbitrage Tool for Contemporary Altcoin & BTC Traders

Users can deposit their account with a range of currencies including BTC, DOGE, ETH and USD to name a few – once the account is active and with funds, you are ready to trade with over 22 global crypto exchanges supported and 12,000 markets followed giving the trader maximum exposure.

Many cryptocurrency exchanges offer the same currency pairs but the rates between them can vary from 1% to 15% - for the Altcoin or BTC trader of today, this offers great earning potential. The Sigmax.io bot allows users to enjoy average profits of between 2% and 7% on a good day and profits are ready to be withdrawn only 24 hours after the trade.

With over 70 Altcoins and a handful of established cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, the market is difficult to predict at best. The Sigmax.io bot allows users to transact multiple currency pairs at any one time – the bot is the perfect tool to assist the digital currency trader of today by simplifying arbitrage trades and increasing potential returns.

Enjoy maximum returns with Sigmax.io and make arbitrage trading that little bit simple.

About Sigmax.io: Sigmax.io is an arbitrage trading bot that trades several pairs between numerous exchanges with mutual funds deposited and locked by users around the globe. For more information please visit our website or contact us.    

Contact - Josh Wallis, contact@sigmax.io, josh@sigmax.io, +44 740 102 58 23

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1512717/Sigmax.jpg

 

 

                  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
bot that global outlook traditional forex continues Inghilterra
Vedi anche
Ciciliano (Cts): "Epidemia non è finita"
Coprifuoco Italia, Ricciardi: "Via il 2 giugno? Con dati attuali sì"
Roma, blitz a sede Pfizer: "Stop brevetti, vaccini gratuiti per tutti"
Traffico rifiuti, 13 arresti dalla Dda di Lecce in quattro Regioni
Che tempo che fa, Sharon Stone: "Mascherina come preservativo per Aids"
Tel Aviv, razzo colpisce palazzo
ADNKRONOS
Meloni, proposta a Draghi: "Incontro periodico con FdI"
Draghi: "Stato investa su donne e possibilità avere figli"
Papa Francesco: "Bene assegno unico per figli"
Caso Gregoretti, Salvini non sarà processato: il punto
Elezioni Comunali
Meloni: "Bertolaso e Albertini? Ottimi candidati, nessun veto"
ADNKRONOS
Meloni: "Draghi più chiusurista di Conte"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza