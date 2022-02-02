Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:00
comunicato stampa

"Silk Road Dreams. Harmony of Diversity"

02 febbraio 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The 2022 Silk Road Carnival and Silk Road Spring Festival Gala will be on globally from February 1st 

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Silk Road Dreams. Harmony of Diversity"--The 2022 Silk Road Carnival and Silk Road Spring Festival Gala, jointly organized by the China Intercontinental Communication Center (CICC), Shaanxi Radio and Television Convergence Media Group and Phoenix Satellite TV, will be broadcast by the media of 12 countries across the five continents, starting from February 1st (the first day of the Spring Festival).

The Gala consists of 7 episodes including "Symphony", "Glance back", "Blending", "The Voice of Silk Road", "Five Planets Appear in the east" and "Imagination" with the programs designed in the forms of music, dance, epic, etc. Based on digital control technique, a stage combining Silk Road elements and stage art will offer you a total immersion experience. The perfect combination of technology and art highlights the beauty of rhyme, folk customs and cultural blending of the Silk Road, presenting an audio-visual feast with deep Chinese Spring Festival atmosphere and the silk road scenery to the audience around the world, conveying the Silk Road Spirit "Peace and Cooperation, Openness and Inclusiveness, Mutual Learning and Mutual Benefit" and interpreting the grand vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Contact: Yueqi Xiao, 020 8899 7420, yueqi.xiao@propellertv.co.uk  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738601/Silk_Road_Dreams.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738602/Silk_Road_Dreams_hd.jpg

 

 

