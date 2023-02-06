Silli, Masset in 'fruitful' talks at foreign ministry

Italy's foreign undersecretary Giorgio Silli and France's ambassador Christian Masset held "fruitful" talks at the foreign ministry in Rome on global issues, multilateralism and bilateral ties, the ministry tweeted.

"Fruitful meeting at the foreign minister between undersecretary of state @giorgiosilli and France's ambassaor @chr_masset, just days after Quirinal Treaty entered into force," read the tweet.

"Focus on global issues; multilateralism; and the special role played by civil society in bilateral relations," read the tweet.

The landmark Quirinal Treaty, a wide-ranging friendship pact that seeks to deepen cooperation between France Italy and France, entered into force on 1 February after it was inked in Rome in November 2021.