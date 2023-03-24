Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 24 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 13:20
comunicato stampa

SINBON Electronics Partners with Rafael Micro to Host Webinar on Matter Standard and How It Incorporates in IoT Devices

24 marzo 2023 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we have a variety of excellent connectivity technologies. For instance, Wi-Fi meets high throughput requirements, and Bluetooth Low Energy fixes the issue with mobile connectivity. But when a customer buys IoT devices from multiple brands and tries to connect. They will discover that using a single technology to connect all devices is almost impossible. Matter is attempting to resolve this. It aims to standardize the home environment so that it's simple to connecting to and communicating with each IoT device.

SINBON has been involved in the research and development of RF and wireless modules technologies since 2012. We are proud to collaborate with our partner, Rafael Micro, in assisting our clients with hardware selection and application development, including the implementation of the next-generation Matter smart home standard. By utilizing Rafael Micro's RT58x series SoC and SINBON's solutions, we could fulfill the smart home scenario. In addition to supporting smart home applications, the versatile SoC also offers dual-band and multi-protocol support for both 2.4GHz and Sub GHz, making IoT applications even more accessible.

SINBON is excited to announce an upcoming free webinar on the latest advancements in Matter Standard for IoT solutions. The webinar, titled "Matter | Next-gen IoT Device Solutions," will take place on March 29th at 10 AM London (GMT +1).

SIGN UP HERE

Attendees will have the chance to learn about what is Matter and how it works. We'll also include case studies and actual examples of how Matter could be applied in homes and other facilities around the world.

"We are thrilled to be hosting this webinar with RafaelMicro sharing our expertise on the latest IoT technologies for smart home solutions," said Steven, the business development of SINBON Electronics. "

The webinar is available to anyone interested in learning more about the Matter standard and its applications or who is currently working in the IoT industry. To register for the webinar, please visit HERE

About SINBON

Established in 1989 in Taiwan, SINBON Electronics (3023 TWSE) is a leading provider of integrated design and production services of bespoke interconnect solutions. Our sales offices can be found throughout Taiwan, Beijing, Qingdao, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Xiamen. We aim to build up a complete sales network as well as responsive after-sales services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2038158/Sign_a_free_SINBON_webinar_Matter_Next_gen_IoT_Device_Solutions.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinbon-electronics-partners-with-rafael-micro-to-host-webinar-on-matter-standard-and-how-it-incorporates-in-iot-devices-301779617.html

in Evidenza