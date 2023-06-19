Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

SINBON Supplier Day: Advancing Supply Chain Sustainability and Collaboration

19 giugno 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Together, Stronger" Supplier Day organized by SINBON Electronics was a resounding success on May 24, 2023, in the scenic city of Jiangyin, China. This event marked a significant milestone as it brought together supplier partners after a hiatus of nine years since 2014. The primary objective of the conference was to foster a sense of shared commitment to sustainability among suppliers while providing insights into SINBON's global future prospects and industry trends. Together, they aimed to shape a brighter and more sustainable future.

The conference served as a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange, with over a hundred suppliers in attendance. The Supplier Day provided an opportunity for SINBON to emphasize its dedication to sustainable operations. In this regard, SINBON has set an ambitious target of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. Achieving this goal requires collective efforts and cooperation of both supplier partners and SINBON.

During the event, Joseph Wang, Chairman and CEO of SINBON, shared the company's core values, highlighting its unwavering commitment to integrity and its vision of a sustainable future. The speakers also shared valuable experiences and expressed their determination to promote environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

Through this event, SINBON and its suppliers have forged stronger bonds and a shared sense of purpose. The goal is to reduce our environmental footprint, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and achieve sustainable mutual benefits. The Supplier Day marked the beginning of a new era of collaboration, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for all stakeholders involved.

About SINBON

Established in 1989 in Taiwan, SINBON (TWSE: 3023) is a world-leading provider of integrated design and production services of bespoke interconnect solutions. SINBON has widely established operations in Taiwan, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.sinbon.com, or reach out to us at inquiry@sinbon.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101506/16_9.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinbon-supplier-day-advancing-supply-chain-sustainability-and-collaboration-301850589.html

