Venerdì 16 Dicembre 2022
11:13
SINGER® and SUPREME partner for Coolest Sewing Machine Ever

15 dicembre 2022 | 22.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Partnership Transcends the Trendy

LA VERGNE, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping a historic brand modern is no easy task, but maintaining a sense of power across all age groups is something that SVP Worldwide has sought to accomplish as it moves beyond the simple sewing trends. This month it announced a partnership between SINGER® and SUPREME to produce what is undoubtedly to be dubbed as one of the fashion industry's must-have products for the holiday season.

Dean Brindle, SVP Worldwide CMO says what the company has successfully accomplished technologically for almost two centuries will carry them into the future but managing to keep the SINGER® brand modern is all about marketing. "Even as a 171-year-old company, we are continuing to carve our identity.  We've embraced social media through sewing education, built a digital library of inspirational projects, and created fashion collaborations with Amazon Prime Original Making the Cut, Disney's Cruella, and now SUPREME. We remain committed to staying top of mind with our existing and new consumers."

Combining the iconic performance of SINGER with the SUPREME design provides a new consumer experience. The new SINGER® SP68 offer 548 stitch applications with 300 individual stitch options for basic, stretch, and decorative stitches, including 2 lettering fonts. Some key features on this machine include an LCD screen displaying stitch images and settings and a thread cutter button which saves time by trimming the top and bottom threads. The speed control option also allows sewists to go at their own speed for ultimate control.

SUPREME is the preeminent modern American skateboarding lifestyle brand established in New York City in April 1994. The brand's designs embrace skateboarding, hip-hop, and youth cultures.  Supreme designs and manufactures clothes and accessories in addition to skateboards.

®

For 170 years, the SINGER® brand has been synonymous with sewing. From Isaac Singer's patent of the first consumer sewing machine in 1851 to the world's first cloud-based sewing ecosystem in 2015, the spirit of practical design and creative innovation that characterized the brand from its beginning continues today. From fashion to home décor, embroidery, and quilting, we are committed to growing and developing SINGER® products for sewists of every level.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1969706/SINGER_and_SUPREME_COLLABORATION.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/singer-and-supreme-partner-for-coolest-sewing-machine-ever-301704681.html

