Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 21:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:44 Roma, Sgarbi: "Centrodestra converga su di me, vinciamo al primo turno"

20:41 Brasile, condanne annullate: Lula può candidarsi contro Bolsonaro

20:07 Pd, spunta l'ipotesi congresso online

19:58 Napoli, si dimette l'assessora de Majo: "Attacchi di ogni tipo"

19:27 Covid, allarme terapie intensive in Italia

19:27 Vaccino Covid, il punto oggi a Palazzo Chigi

19:19 Covid Marche, zona rossa per province Fermo e Pesaro Urbino

18:53 Covid, morto neonato di 37 giorni: choc in Grecia

18:48 Covid, Berlusconi: "Riapertura lontana, stagione sacrifici non è finita"

18:26 Covid Usa, superati i 29 milioni di contagi

18:15 Covid Milano, 676 nuovi contagi in città e provincia

18:12 Covid Sicilia, 515 nuovi contagi e 19 morti: bollettino 8 marzo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

SINGER® Celebrates 170 Years of Global Innovations

08 marzo 2021 | 20.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LA VERGNE, Tennessee, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1851, before blue jeans or even cola, the world awoke to the clickity-clack of an invention capable of faithfully stitching most any fabric and the SINGER® brand was born. Seventeen decades later, the sewing industry leader remains just as valued today as it honors its 170-year legacy, releasing six new products in early 2021 and now an endearing vintage version for sewing fans everywhere.

SINGER® household and industrial sewing machines have had a supportive role throughout world history — from stitching frontier essentials in the 19th century to parachutes and bandages in world conflicts, countless commercial applications, and currently in the mammoth production effort of PPE for the 2020-21 global pandemic. The company behind the iconic brand also donated thousands of machines last year to enable the world to make more masks while encouraging home-based sewing income and hobbies.

Just as the world turned to its sewing machines during the "Spanish Flu" pandemic, SINGER® sewing machines are stitching countless masks to deliver peace of mind during COVID-19. Recognizing these global initiatives and other achievements is profoundly meaningful for management, employees as well as vendors. That passion has inspired the introduction of a Limited Edition 170th Anniversary Vintage 15-class cast-iron machine in both black and red versions.   

SVP Worldwide, the company behind the SINGER® brand has become synonymous with its ability to consistently modernize sewing and stay one step ahead of consumer and commercial needs, leading the sewing industry with many firsts — from the patent of the sewing machine in 1851 to the first free arm machine, electric machines, programmable machines, and now into the future with artificial intelligence.

The brand depends on sewing its path into the future for the industry as a whole, too, not just its own glory. Dean Brindle, Chief Marketing Officer of SVP Worldwide, says the SINGER® brand will continue innovating within the sewing and crafting landscape while celebrating its longevity.

ABOUT SINGER®For 170 years, the SINGER® brand has been synonymous with sewing. From Isaac Singer's patent on the first consumer sewing machine in 1851 to the world's first cloud-based sewing ecosystem in 2015, the spirit of practical design and creative innovation that characterized the brand from its beginning continues today.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
EN01289 en US Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro brand was born Years of Global Innovations Singer Motors before blue jeans
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
Sanremo 2021, Ibra e il monologo: "Ecco perché sono al Festival"
Pd, Sardine: Santori e Cristallo col sacco a pelo al Nazareno
Toti su proteste Sanremo: "Ci battiamo per i ristori"
Sanremo 2021, Ibra in ritardo: arriva in moto al Festival
Lega
Dimissioni Zingaretti, Salvini: "Mi dispiace per partiti che litigano"
MasterChef, ecco chi ha vinto: l'annuncio
Zingaretti si dimette, Fiorello si sente in colpa
Spaccio di droga, armi e rapine: 14 arresti a Palermo
Sanremo 2021, il trio Fiorello-Pausini-Amadeus
Sanremo 2021, Fiorello e il messaggio di Draghi
Sanremo, il 'ristorante dei cantanti': "La chiusura è una scorrettezza"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza