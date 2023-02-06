Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:44 Ucraina-Russia, Orsini: "Guerra finirà con concessioni a Putin"

08:33 Maltempo con pioggia e neve, Italia nell'occhio del ciclone: quanto dura, previsioni meteo

07:59 Ucraina, Zelensky: "A Bakhmut la battaglia più dura"

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 66 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

06:57 Grecia, scontro tra due treni: almeno 32 morti e 85 feriti

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SINGLE-USE PLASTIC PRODUCTION STILL ON THE RISE; THREATENS TO PUSH SOCIETY FURTHER FROM NET-ZERO CLIMATE GOALS

06 febbraio 2023 | 09.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minderoo Foundation's groundbreaking Plastic Waste Makers Index (PWMI) 2023 shows the planet's plastic pollution problem is worsening, and new estimates of lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions from single-use plastics demonstrate how single-use plastics producers also contribute to the climate crisis.

The report's key findings reveal:

The Plastic Waste Makers Index 2023 brings the benchmark up to date with data to the end of 2021 (the first edition covered 2019). It discovered that the global population used 139 MMT (million metric tons) of single-use plastic in 2021, up from 133 MMT in 2019.

The composition  of the top 100 petrochemical companies with the largest plastic waste footprint is strikingly similar to the first PWMI.

Dr Andrew Forrest AO, Chairman of Minderoo Foundation, said: "The fossil-fuel giants aren't tackling the problem of plastics – it's the opposite, they're making even more of a product that threatens our people and planet. 

"We need a fundamentally different approach that turns the tap off on new plastic production. We need a 'polymer premium' on every kilogram of plastic polymer made from fossil fuel. We need financial incentives that encourage re-use and recycling and the build of new, critical infrastructure.

"If you're investing in polymer producers right now when there isn't a polymer premium in place, then your hands are covered in the blood of the destruction of nature."

Among the report's key recommendations is a stark call for investors and financial institutions to use engagement, proxy voting and divestment strategies to pressure petrochemical companies building new fossil fuel-based polymer production facilities.

"This comprehensive report provides a useful benchmark for embarking on plastic and climate-related research and shareholder engagement efforts," said Casey Clark, President and Chief Investment Officer of Rockefeller Asset Management. "Investors, regulatory bodies, and civil society have emphasised the need to reduce plastic consumption, increase waste management efforts, and transition to 'circular' modes of living. Even with that backdrop, the global intake of raw virgin materials and single-use plastics continues to rise."

Download the full report here.

Media enquiries please email media@minderoo.org 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/single-use-plastic-production-still-on-the-rise-threatens-to-push-society-further-from-net-zero-climate-goals-301737276.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Chimica_E_Farmacia Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza planet's plastic pollution problem climate GOALS push SOCIETY FURTHER push
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza