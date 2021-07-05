Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Luglio 2021
15:57
SINOMED announces a clinical collaboration with the National University of Ireland Galway to evaluate a non-invasive assessment method for stenting

05 luglio 2021 | 12.42
LETTURA: 3 minuti

TIANJIN, China, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SINOMED, a leading international medical device company, today announced that they have teamed up with the National University of Ireland Galway (NUI Galway) to conduct a clinical trial for a new assessment method for stenting. The trial will employ the newly patented, HT Supreme® Healing-Targeted Drug-Eluting Stent (DES), which has the potential to break new ground in the treatment of patients with heart disease. 

 

National University of Ireland Galway to conduct clinical trial with SINOMED on the HT Supreme Healing-Targeted Drug-Eluting Stent.

 

The PIONEER IV trial is a prospective, random trial that will take place in 30 hospitals across Europe, enrolling 2,540 patients and involve patients suffering any type of coronary heart disease, including acute heart attack, chronic complaints or vessel narrowing. Patients eligible will undergo a non-invasive physiological vessel selection process to determine which vessel requires stenting. All patients enrolled into the trial will use the HT Supreme DES and be required to take one month dual-antiplatelet therapy after stenting.

Dr Jianhua Sun, PhD., chairman and chief executive officer of SINOMED, said: "We are honored to be working with the prestigious thought leaders at NUI Galway in searching for a better and safer strategy for treating patients. We believe that our HT Supreme, coupled with an optimal treatment strategy can make a big impact in bringing benefit to patients." 

Professor Timothy O'Brien, Dean of NUI Galway's College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences, welcomed the trial. He said: "Leading this research from Galway is consistent with the University strategy to be a global leader in cardiovascular research and innovation and compliments the presence in the University of CURAM, the SFI Research Centre for Medical Devices. We are particularly happy to partner with SINOMED on this project which aligns with the University's Global Galway Project."

The trial is sponsored by NUI Galway and it will be centrally coordinated by the University's CORRIB Research Centre for Advanced Imaging and Core Laboratory, led by Professor Patrick W. Serruys, Established Professor of Interventional Medicine and Innovation, and Professor William Wijns, Science Foundation Ireland Professor of Interventional Cardiology.

More information on the PIONEER IV study is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov, identifier: NCT04923191.

About the HT Supreme Drug-Eluting Stent:

The HT Supreme represents a novel class of stents that highlights the importance of early, timely healing. Through patented designs and proprietary processes, the HT Supreme is tailored to help patients accelerate their wound-healing process and restore their naturally protective vessel function. 

About SINOMED

SINOMED is a global medical device company engaged in research, development, production, and commercial distribution of interventional devices. We are focused on developing breakthrough technologies to target unmet clinical needs in the interventional treatment of coronary, neurovascular and structural heart disease. Our mission is to expose more patients to the benefits of our medical innovations, increasing patient longevity and quality of life. For more information visit www.sinomed.com.

About NUI Galway 

Established in 1845, NUI Galway is a bilingual university comprised of four colleges, 19 schools, five research institutes, 19,070 students, 3,308 international students, 2,200 staff, research collaborations with 3,267 international institutions in 114 countries, 110,000 alumni, while 98% of graduates are in employment or further study within six months. 

For more information visit www.nuigalway.ie

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1556743/National_University_of_Ireland_Galway.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333950/SINOMED_Logo.jpg 

 

SINOMED Logo

 

Contact:

SINOMED B.V Cindy ZhengWilhelminakade 173 3072AP RotterdamThe NetherlandsT:  +31-10-307-6295E:  cindy.zheng@sinomed-eu.com 

