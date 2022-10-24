Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 13:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:37 Ucraina, Peskov insiste: "Minaccia bomba sporca è reale"

13:27 Prof ha relazione con alunna 17enne, non potrà più insegnare a scuola

13:17 Covid Italia e bollettino, va eliminato? Cosa dicono Vaia, Galli, Gismondo

13:16 Gb, Sunak si rafforza verso leadership Tory

13:09 Vaccino covid, Biden domani riceve la quinta dose

12:31 Governo e M5S, domani Grillo a Roma per conoscere neo eletti

12:26 Ucraina, anchorman Russia Today: "Annegare bambini Kiev" - Video

12:23 Treviso, anziana uccisa in casa: figlio piantonato in ospedale

12:17 Governo Meloni, Bonomi: "Priorità a energia e lavoro, ma non scassare i conti"

12:14 Governo, per le pensioni si parte da quota 102 flessibile: cosa significa

11:52 Roma, autista Atac guarda film al volante: sospeso da servizio e paga

11:46 Caricabatteria unico, da Ue via libera finale: obbligatorio dal 2024

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sinopec Announces Major Discovery of Shale Gas in Sichuan Basin: First Breakthrough in Cambrian Qiongzhusi Formation

24 ottobre 2022 | 12.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinopec Southwest Oil & Gas Company of China Petroleum ("Sinopec Southwest") & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has discovered new shale gas reserves in the Jinshi 103HF exploratory well deployed in the Sichuan Basin.  With a daily natural gas production reaching 258,600 cubic meters and an evaluated resource capacity of 387.8 billion cubic meters, it is a major breakthrough for China's shale gas exploration, and the first discovery in the Cambrian Qiongzhusi Formation.  The find has significantly expanded shale gas reserves and will further promote shale gas exploration and production in the Sichuan Basin.

The Sichuan Basin is composed of two main formations, the Longmaxi and Qiongzhusi.  The former has seen significant exploration and production including China's first deep shale gas field, Weirong, while Qiongzhusi boasts the most potential for future exploration. The breakthrough will provide a strong impetus for expanding shale gas exploration and development from the single formation to reach new formations and field types, and contribute to build a national natural gas (shale gas) reserve with 100 billion cubic meters of capacity in the Sichuan and Chongqing region.

Sinopec Southwest has shifted from the traditional method of seeking shale gas in organic rich black shale and established new evaluation standards for the Cambrian shale beds, which led to the discovery of the silty shale gas exploration target layer. Faced by the challenges of the thin shale layer, large longitudinal stress difference and difficulty in scaled transformation, the company has implemented a new fracturing process and fracturing fluid system to achieve multi-stage fracturing transformation.

In the past decade, Sinopec Southwest has advanced oil and gas exploration and development, with major achievements including the completion of the world's first ultra-deep, high-sulfur reef gas field, the Yuanba gas field, and the identification of China's first deep shale gas field, Weirong shale gas field. The company has implemented new reserves of the scale of over 100 billion cubic meters, including Hexingchang Xujiahe, Yongchuan Longmaxi and Jingyan Qiongzhusi formations. Its annual natural gas production has increased from 2.82 billion cubic meters in 2012 to 8.001 billion cubic meters in 2021, with a cumulative production of 52.95 billion cubic meters, which makes the subsidiary the largest natural gas producer in the Sinopec Group.

For more information, please visit Sinopec.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927799/Sinopec.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinopec-announces-major-discovery-of-shale-gas-in-sichuan-basin-first-breakthrough-in-cambrian-qiongzhusi-formation-301657154.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Energia gas gas exploration major Sinopec Announces major Discovery
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni incontra Macron: "Colloquio cordiale e proficuo"
News to go
Migranti, affonda barchino davanti alle coste di Lampedusa
News to go
Mafia, operazione contro clan palermitano: sei arresti
News to go
Rosatellum, Italia c'è lancia referendum per abolizione
News to go
Una famiglia su 4 in Italia a rischio povertà assoluta
News to go
Iran, agenzia nucleare conferma attacco informatico
News to go
Governo, Meloni: "Grazie Papa per pensiero rivolto a Italia"
News to go
Catanzaro, tre giovani morti per rogo in casa
News to go
Roma, manichini La Russa e Fontana impiccati: indaga Digos
News to go
Sonno tra i 7 segnali di benessere cardiovascolare
News to go
Governo Meloni, von der Leyen: "Lieta di lavorare insieme"
News to go
Pedopornografia, 24 indagati a Catania
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza