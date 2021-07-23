Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Luglio 2021
13:28
Sinopec Builds World's Largest Disinfectant Production Base

23 luglio 2021 | 13.12
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Sinopec disinfectant products are now sold in more than 80 countries and territories, representing a third of global market share

QIANJIANG, China, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinopec Jianghan Salt Chemical Hubei Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), has completed a trial run of its new 12,000 tons/year concentrated bleaching powder batch feeder on July 23. At present, the Company's annual disinfectant production capacity exceeds 100,000 tons, making it the world's largest disinfectant production base.

Sinopec Builds World's Largest Disinfectant Production Base in Qianjiang, China.

The Company's disinfectant products are now exported to more than 80 countries and territories. The construction of the new 12,000-ton/year disinfectant production plant kicked off in June 2020 and is set to enter operation soon, despite multiple challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and recent floods. The new plant will increase operating efficiency significantly while reducing energy consumption and emissions.

The bleaching powder concentrate produced by the Company is highly recognized for:

The disinfectant also leaves no residue after use and can be widely used for food and drinking water disinfection, water purification, environmental disinfection, animal husbandry, aquaculture, among others.

The product is recognized as a national essential new product by five ministries and commissions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China.

In 2020, when Wuhan ran out of disinfectant supplies to prevent and control the novel coronavirus, Sinopec imminently instructed the Company to adjust production and ensure a sufficient supply.

On January 24, 2020, Chinese New Year's Eve, Sinopec-SK Wuhan Petrochemical Company dispatched eight 30-ton platform trucks to transport 200 tons of donated disinfectant supplies in 500-kilometre roundtrips from Jianghan Oilfield to Wuhan.

Entrusted by the All-China Federation of Trade Unions and other departments, the Company donated a further 951 tons of bleaching powder disinfectant across the country and has been included in the list of manufacturers of epidemic prevention disinfection materials by Hubei Province.

The Company has also exported more than 10,000 tons of disinfectants in March 2020 to more than ten countries, including Italy and France, supporting the fight against the pandemic.

Please visit Sinopec for more information.

About Sinopec

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration and production, pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; the sale, storage and transportation of petroleum products, petrochemical products, coal chemical products, synthetic fibre, fertilizer and other chemical products; the import and export, including an import and export agency business, of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; and research, development and application of technologies and information.

Sinopec sets 'fueling beautiful life' as its corporate mission, puts' people, responsibility, integrity, precision, innovation and win-win' as its corporate core values, pursue strategies of value-orientation, innovation-driven development, integrated resource allocation, open cooperation, and green and low-carbon growth, and strives to achieve its corporate vision of building a world-leading energy and chemical company.

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1580254/Sinopec_Builds_World_s_Largest_Disinfectant_Production_Base_Qianjiang_China.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

 

