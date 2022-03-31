Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 15:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:38 Gas Russia, Putin: "Firmato decreto su pagamenti per Paesi ostili"

15:26 Artigiano in Fiera presenta 'Vivere la casa', nuovo salone dedicato ai nuovi stili dell’abitare

15:25 Chinaglia, il figlio di Maestrelli: "Per me come un fratello maggiore"

14:56 Difesa, M5S: "Dietrofront governo grazie a nostra determinazione"

14:50 Fedez lascia ospedale dopo operazione per tumore, il messaggio ai medici

14:49 Ucraina, parlamentare Ostapchuk: "pandemia ci ha aiutati moltissimo, lavoriamo più di prima"

14:47 Ucraina, ultimo italiano rimasto a Dnipro: "E' hub umanitario, 17mila aiutati nonostante bombe''

14:44 Covid oggi Puglia, 7.129 contagi e 16 morti: bollettino 31 marzo

14:34 Fine stato emergenza, Cauda: "Virus non legge giornali, serve tanta prudenza"

14:28 Giorgio Chinaglia, 10 anni fa l'addio a Long John - Foto

14:27 Lega, nuova 'tattica' Salvini: meno cronisti e telecamere

14:21 Guerra Ucraina, Nato: "Russia non si sta ritirando ma riposizionando"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sinopec Hosts 2021 Annual Performance Conference, Calls To Embrace Green Evolution and Build Low-Carbon Competitive Advantages

31 marzo 2022 | 11.49
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BEIJING, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec" or "the Company") hosted its 2021 annual performance conference on March 28 in Beijing via webinar. Per International Financial Reporting Standards, Sinopec's 2021 turnover and other operating income was CNY2.74 trillion (USD431.50billion), with profit attributable to shareholders of the company reaching CNY71.975 billion (USD11.33 billion), a 115.2 percent growth year-on-year. This has been Sinopec's best operating performance in the past decade.

A dividend of CNY0.47 per share was distributed throughout the year, with a dividend payout ratio of 80 percent. Based on the weighted average share price in 2021, the dividend yield of A shares and H shares reached 10.8 percent and 14.3 percent, respectively.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and a complex macroenvironment, Sinopec focused on advancing high-quality production and operations, transformative development, technological innovation, management reform, risk prevention and control among other aspects in 2021 to achieve a solid start in line with China's "14th Five-Year Plan." Overall, Sinopec's various business sectors have been growing positively, with remarkable achievements in:

In the meantime, Sinopec also focused on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) development with the board of directors coming from more diverse backgrounds and the Company is actively responding to climate change challenges, vigorously saving energy and reducing pollution and carbon emissions, as well as supporting the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Mr. Ma Yongsheng, president of Sinopec noted, Sinopec will give full play to its advantages in the integration of marketing, brand, technology and talent to unswervingly move towards the goal of becoming a world-leading clean energy and chemical company, creating greater value for shareholders and society.

"Looking to the future, Sinopec will actively and constructively embrace energy transformation and the transformation of the industry as a whole, extensively implementing a world-leading development strategy and continuously optimizing the 14th Five-Year Plan and long-term 2035 goal to achieve high-quality, sustainable development," said Ma.

Sinopec has laid out five key focuses in implementing its new development strategy and strives to:

Qilu-Shengli Oilfield CCUS project

For more information, please visit Sinopec.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1777708/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Chimica_E_Farmacia This has been Sinopec's best operating performance Sinopec's 2021 turnover performance
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, diplomazia al lavoro: il punto sui negoziati
News to go
Operazione contro il caporalato, 15 arresti
News to go
Covid, allarme Oms: crollo test
News to go
E' caro colazione al bar, caffè vola a +18%
News to go
Carburanti, frode fiscale: maxi operazione Gdf
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Gas Russia, pagamenti ancora in dollari e euro
News to go
Maltempo in Italia, torna l'inverno con pioggia e neve
News to go
Ucraina, bombardamenti su Croce Rossa a Mariupol
News to go
Chernobyl, appello della vice premier ucraina all'Onu
News to go
Nigeria fuori da Mondiali, caos allo stadio
News to go
Amianto, pensione di invalidità: domande entro il 31 marzo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza