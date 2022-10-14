Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 14 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:23
18:35 Camera, idea Pd: Zan vicepresidente come 'anti-Fontana'

18:33 Camera, Ft: "Fontana ammiratore di Putin, nuovi timori su politica estera Italia"

18:08 Fondo monetario: "Italia compia ambizioso sforzo di bilancio"

17:54 Ucraina, "Russia vuole tregua per attaccare a inizio 2023": lo scenario

17:50 Covid oggi Lombardia, 7.991 contagi e 38 morti. A Milano città 887 casi

17:46 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 1.035 contagi e nessun morto: bollettino 14 ottobre

17:30 Governo, D'Agostino: "Ieri la grande umiliazione di Berlusconi, triste 'via trucis'"

17:21 Covid Italia, Rezza: "Dati in aumento ma no congestione ospedali"

17:01 Covid oggi Italia, 40.580 contagi e 98 morti: bollettino 14 ottobre

16:48 Milano, A2A inaugura nuovo impianto per frazione organica

16:45 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 3.719 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 14 ottobre

16:43 La Russa: "Foglietto contro Meloni? Berlusconi dichiari che è fake"

comunicato stampa

Sinopec Produces China's First Batch of Large Tow Carbon Fiber

14 ottobre 2022 | 16.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has successfully produced China's first batch of large tow carbon fiber at the company's production base in Shanghai, making the company the first in the country and fourth in the world to possess large tow carbon fiber technology. 

Sinopec's production line has adopted its self-developed PAN (polyacrylonitrile) base large tow precursor and carbon fiber technologies. The project is being implemented in two phases and expects to be in full production in 2024, projecting an annual production capacity of 24,000 tons of protofilament and 12,000 tons of large tow carbon fiber.

Large tow carbon fiber refers to roving that contains 48,000 filaments or more. The high-performance material is often referred to as the "king of new material" and "black gold." The product developed and manufactured by Sinopec Shanghai is a new type of high-strength carbon fiber with a carbon content of over 95 percent. It has outstanding excellent mechanical properties and a specific gravity that's less than one fourth of the steel, yet a strength that's seven to nine times stronger. It is also corrosion resistant.

As the material can be widely used in producing parts and components, it is expected to be used for an increasing amount of industrial infrastructure projects in China, including ones related to wind power, solar power, high-speed rail, and aviation.

"Sinopec has customized a special production line for large tow carbon fiber, including production equipment and techniques, which has enabled us to design oxidizing furnaces and carbide furnaces that revolutionizes not only the core technology of temperature field control, but also has a revolutionary energy-saving design, marking a major milestone in the development of China's carbon fiber industry," said Huang Xiangyu, carbon fiber expert and deputy general manager of Sinopec Shanghai.

Sinopec now owns 251 patents related to carbon fiber and 46 patents for carbon fiber composite materials, the largest number in China and third in the world, and through scaled up investment and industrial layout, Sinopec is committed to being a major contributor to the development of China's carbon fiber industry.

For more information, please visit Sinopec.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921512/image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinopec-produces-chinas-first-batch-of-large-tow-carbon-fiber-301649720.html

