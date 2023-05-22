Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:07
15:02 Milano Cortina, ass. Terzi: "530 mln di investimenti solo in Lombardia"

15:02 Incidente sul lavoro ad Ovaro, camion si ribalta: morto conducente

14:54 Milano-Cortina, Lucente: "Auspico una Lombardia hub della mobilità e interconnessa"

14:53 Ciclismo, Cavendish annuncia il ritiro a fine stagione: "Ho vissuto un sogno"

14:34 Olimpiadi Milano-Cortina 2026, Morelli: "Abbiamo aperto la città al mondo"

14:31 Bielorussia, graziato oppositore Roman Protasevich

14:04 Milano, prende bimbo di due anni e fugge: denunciata 22enne

13:59 Calcutta, nuovo tour 2023: gli 8 concerti in programma

13:46 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Lollobrigida: "In Cdm domani prime misure"

13:45 Da oggi al 28 maggio 70mo Raduno Nazionale a La Spezia

13:25 Olimpiadi Milano-Cortina 2026, Gibelli (Fnm): "Nuovo progetto per integrazione trasporto ferro e gomma"

13:21 Olimpiadi Milano-Cortina 2026, Milano Serravalle in campo con progetti innovativi per futuro mobilità lombarda

comunicato stampa

Sinopec Signs Key Terms Agreement with Kazakhstan for Polyethylene Project

22 maggio 2023 | 14.28
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has signed a key terms agreement with KazMunayGaz, the national operator of the oil and gas industry of Kazakhstan, for developing a polyethylene project in the Atyrau Region on May 18 in Xi'an, China. 

The agreement, signed during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to China, marks that Sinopec will participate in and push forward the project as a cooperative partner. The polyethylene project will be the largest natural gas and chemical project in the region, the investment decision of which is expected to be finalized in 2024, and when Sinopec formally joins the project in the future, all parties will sign an equity acquisition agreement and other legally binding documents of relevance. 

Sinopec and KazMunayGaz have been long-term partners with a solid foundation of cooperation, and the signing of the agreement is bringing the partnership to a new level, leveraging Sinopec's leading advantages in engineering, marketing and sales, production, and operation, as well as KazMunayGaz's firm and strong capabilities in the local market and wealth of resources, to promote mutually beneficial cooperation and achieve win-win development. 

Sinopec is a listed company on domestic and international stock exchanges with integrated upstream, midstream, and downstream operations, strong oil and petrochemical core businesses, and a complete marketing network. Its parent company, China Petrochemical Corporation, is the largest refining company and the third largest chemical company in the world, with a top 5 ranking on Fortune's Global 500 List. 

Headquartered in Astana, KazMunayGaz represents the interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the oil and gas industry. Its main business covers oil and gas exploration and exploitation, petroleum processing, oil product sales, storage, pipelines, oil field services, and more. 

For more information, please visit Sinopec.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2082204/image_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinopec-signs-key-terms-agreement-with-kazakhstan-for-polyethylene-project-301830754.html

