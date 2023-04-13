Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:07
00:04 Riforme, Meloni incontra opposizioni ma avverte: "No ad Aventino o avanti soli"

00:02 9 maggio, a Mosca la parata. Kiev festeggia l'Europa

23:43 Eriksen: "In Champions tifo Inter, anche se mi dispiacerebbe per Kjaer"

23:28 Ucraina, fermati reattori centrale nucleare Zaporizhzhia

22:49 Sassuolo-Bologna 1-1, Dominguez risponde a Berardi

22:13 Texas, autore strage congedato dopo 3 mesi per problemi mentali

22:01 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia cresce e Pd cala

21:28 Orsa JJ4, "perizia la scagiona: Papi aggredito da esemplare maschio"

21:24 Ucraina, Nato: "Caccia russo sfiora collisione con aereo polacco"

21:15 Michela Murgia si rasa: "La sardità dei miei capelli ha ceduto" - Video

20:59 Empoli-Salernitana 2-1, match deciso da Cambiaghi e Caputo

20:51 Migranti a Lampedusa, corsa contro il tempo per svuotare hotspot

comunicato stampa

Sinopec to Take 1.25 Percent Shares in Qatar's North Field East LNG Expansion Project

13 aprile 2023 | 11.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DOHA, Qatar, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has signed an equity participation agreement with QatarEnergy on April 12 to take 1.25 percent shares in Qatar's North Field East (NFE) expansion project, which is currently the largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project in the world.

The event marks another milestone after Sinopec and QatarEnergy inked a 27-year long-term LNG purchase and sales agreement in November 2022 for the annual supply of 4 million tons of LNG to Sinopec and achieves integrated cooperation on the NFE expansion project.

Sinopec Chairman Ma Yongsheng and Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of QatarEnergy, H.E. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, formally signed the agreement at a signing ceremony in QatarEnergy's headquarter in Doha.

"QatarEnergy, a world-leading LNG producer, is one of Sinopec's most important partners, the cooperation between the two companies will further strengthen the optimization of China's energy consumption pattern and improve the security, stability, and reliability of clean energy supply. With the solid foundation of our partnership, we hope to explore new LNG collaboration opportunities and expand new grounds for cooperation to achieve mutual benefit and win-win progress," said Ma.

Al-Kaabi expressed that China is one of the world's most important natural gas markets and key market for Qatar's energy products. The equity participation agreement fulfilled QatarEnergy's promise to further deepen relationships with major LNG clients, especially on developing long-term strategic partnerships with world's top clients like Sinopec. Sinopec is the first Asian stakeholder of the NFE project and the event marks a model of Sino-Qatar cooperation.

With a total investment of USD 28.75 billion, the NFE project is projected to increase Qatar's annual LNG export volume from 77 million tons to 110 million tons.

Sinopec and QatarEnergy's partnerships will help to meet the demand for natural gas in the Chinese market and continue to advance green low-carbon, safe, and sustainable energy development.

For more information, please visit Sinopec.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053380/Sinopec_Take_1_25_Percent_Shares_Qatar_s_North_Field_East.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinopec-to-take-1-25-percent-shares-in-qatars-north-field-east-lng-expansion-project-301796588.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Chimica_E_Farmacia Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Energia Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Altro Politica_E_PA largest Liquefied Natural Gas Expansion project LNG gas naturale liquefatto
