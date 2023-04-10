Cerca nel sito
 
22:16 Pisa-Cagliari, disordini prima della partita: feriti 3 poliziotti

21:48 Def, fonti ministero: nel 2023 Pil +1%, deficit al 4,5%

21:32 Netanyahu: "Israele è sotto attacco terroristico"

21:24 Ezio Greggio, appello alla mamma di Enea: "Torna, ti aiuteremo"

20:51 Frosinone, enorme svastica in piazza a Colli con tappetini del parco giochi

19:03 Berlusconi, Forza Italia tira sospiro di sollievo ma restano nodi nel partito

18:20 Berlusconi, Zangrillo: "Basta fake news, non può alzarsi"

18:09 Evan Gershkovich arrestato in Russia, appello giornali italiani: "Venga subito rilasciato"

17:51 Ultima generazione a Fdi: "Ddl non ci spaventa, pronti anche al carcere"

16:57 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky chiede di parlare con Modi: India aiuti soluzione crisi

16:09 Arriva ddl Fdi contro 'eco-vandali', carcere per chi imbratta beni culturali

15:58 Runner ucciso da orso, la mamma in una lettera: "Lotteremo per rendergli giustizia"

Sinopec's Styrene Butadiene Copolymer (SBC) Project with 170,000 Tons/Year Production Capacity Goes into Operation

10 aprile 2023 | 16.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Baling Chemical New Material Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), has launched production of its styrene-butadiene copolymer (SBC) project (the "Project") in Hainan, China, which will reach an annual production capacity of 170,000 tons.

Sinopec now has the largest world's largest production capacity of SBC plants. Baling New Material and Sinopec Hainan Refining & Chemical Co., Ltd. invested 1.924 billion yuan in the Hainan Baling project (USD 279.74 million). The project's SBC plant produces 170,000 tons of SBS and SEBS products annually, including 120,000 tons of SBS products and 50,000 SEBS products. The plant has 13 units including refining, polymerization, coalescence, recycling, auxiliaries preparation, and post-treatment, as well as supporting production and public facilities.

TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) is a class of copolymers that can be plasticized at high temperatures and has rubber elasticity at room temperature, and SBC is a type of TPE, the products of which include SBS, SEBS, SIS, and SEPS, which are widely used in shoes, asphalt modification, resin modification, adhesives, food packaging, medical equipment, sports equipment, automotives, and consumer electronics.

The Project uses Sinopec's self-developed SBS and SEBS full solution sets, including a clean manufacturing method that can create SBCs of varying grades and performances to fulfill customers' product customization needs. In the meanwhile, it's using Hainan Refining & Chemical's styrene and butadiene, Baling New Material's new technologies, and the Hainan Free Trade Port to minimize raw material and transportation costs and expand the industrial chain to optimize revenue. The Initiative will export SBC goods to developing European, Southeast Asian, and South Asian markets.

Sinopec has advanced synthetic rubber R&D in China for more than five decades. In the 1970s, Yanshan Petrochemical Research Institute developed butyllithium preparation and SBS polymerization technologies. Sinopec is one of only three firms in the world—and the only one in China—capable of industrial production of novel SEPS products using environmentally friendly technology. Baling New Material's SEPS facility, with a 20,000-ton annual production capacity, began production in August 2017.

With exclusive SBC technologies and proprietary intellectual property rights, Sinopec is now taking a technologically leading position in the world for the development of SBC technologies and products.

For more information, please visit Sinopec.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050606/image_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinopecs-styrene-butadiene-copolymer-sbc-project-with-170-000-tonsyear-production-capacity-goes-into-operation-301793271.html

