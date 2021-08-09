Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 11:15
comunicato stampa

SitusAMC Expands European Servicing Business to Include Direct Debt

09 agosto 2021 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Alfonso Pagano hired as director to lead the expansion to service non-CRE corporate debt

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, one of the largest independent, rated commercial real estate primary and special servicers in Europe, announced the expansion of the firm's servicing business in Europe to include corporate direct debt, infrastructure and social housing loans. SitusAMC currently services 67 billion euros in commercial real estate loans with assets located in 18 countries through Europe for banks, insurance companies, funds, and private equity firms.  Alfonso Pagano has been hired as Director, reporting to SitusAMC's Executive Managing Director and Head of Europe, Lisa Williams, and will oversee the new business segment.

In addition to loan servicing, SitusAMC also provides loan asset management, loan advisory and valuation services to its clients in Europe. With the expansion, SitusAMC will offer loan agency and loan administration services for corporate, infrastructure and social housing related loans.

"Many of our European clients also provide corporate lending through direct lending platforms," said Williams. "As organisations look to streamline their operations with partners who can provide more comprehensive support, we saw an opportunity to leverage our proven experience in commercial real estate debt to provide a more efficient and effective way for to service a broader range of loans, including direct debt."

Pagano, who joined the firm on July 29, brings more than 15 years of experience in servicing debt, including leadership roles at top global financial institutions such as BNP Paribas Securities Services, The Bank of New York Mellon and ABN AMRO. Most recently, Pagano worked as a commercial director in the capital markets services team at TMF Group. He has a master's degree in international economics and currency markets from Parthenope University in Italy.

"This is a great opportunity to be a part of the expansion of SitusAMC's servicing business into corporate loan servicing. SitusAMC has a strong reputation in the market, a passionate team of experts, and a client list that includes some of the leading organisations in the region," stated Pagano. "I look forward to leading SitusAMC's entry into this new service offering and delivering value for everyone we proudly serve."

About SitusAMCSitusAMC is the leading independent provider of technology, strategic outsourcing, talent and advisory solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading services and innovative technologies that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information, visit www.situsamc.com.

Press Contact Andy GarrettHead of Marketingandygarrett@situsamc.com  

