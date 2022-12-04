Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 04 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 20:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:20 Elezioni Lombardia, incontro Pd-M5S: +Europa diserta

19:55 Scintille tra Miccichè e Falcone, 'Sei un imbroglione' 'Vattene'

19:49 Pd, Bonaccini: "Renziano? Lasciai segreteria subito, candidatura in Emilia da Bersani"

19:00 Sanremo 2023, Amadeus e i 'superospiti' in gara: tra grandi ritorni e Gen Z

18:54 Turismo, La Spina (Unpli): "Centrati importanti risultati, puntiamo a crescere ancora"

18:42 Ucraina, cortei contrapposti a Milano: ferito un poliziotto

18:13 Frana Ischia, ancora una notte fuori casa per gli sfollati

17:57 Mondiali 2022, Francia-Polonia 3-1: Giroud-Mbappé e bleus ai quarti

17:35 Sanremo 2023, l'ansia di Levante e il messaggio a Amadeus - Video

17:16 Covid oggi Lazio, 2.479 contagi e 3 morti. A Roma 1.205 casi

17:09 Reddito di cittadinanza, cosa ha detto oggi Meloni - Video

17:00 Pd, la corsa di Elly Schlein parte sulle note di 'Bella ciao'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Siwar Foods & DELY Waffles Sign Exclusive Regional Agreement

04 dicembre 2022 | 20.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siwar Foods has signed an exclusive agreement with DELY Waffles to bring frozen waffles to KSA and the region. The agreement will see Siwar introduce a range of frozen waffles under its own brand into the KSA & GCC market, focusing on retail and food services.

The 'toast and eat' waffle range, which comes in different varieties and flavours makes use of traditional Belgian techniques to produce a superior tasting waffle.  Aligned to Siwar's promise of bringing time saving food solutions to the market, the waffles can be heated and enjoyed in just 30 seconds.

DELY Waffles, specialists in the manufacturing of freezer fresh Brussels Waffles, are a family business that has mastered the know-how of frozen waffles for three generations.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO & Founder Loaye Al-Nahedh said: 'We are delighted to be partnering with one of Europe's finest Waffle manufacturers.  This will not only allow us to bring some of the world's best waffles to the region, but we will benefit from the leading innovation and R&D that DELY are known for, ultimately allowing us to anticipate consumer trends in our market, both in retail and food services."

Davy Van Poucke, CEO & CO founder DELY, further added: "It's a privilege to be working with such a new dynamic player in the FMCG space, this will allow us to penetrate one of the largest untapped countries in the region and ultimately grow with Siwar in other regional markets."

About Siwar Foods:

We are a new Saudi FMCG company, focused on redefining the 'time saving' food sector in KSA and the region.  Built on an agile business model, we work with leading suppliers to bring ready to eat products, inspired by flavours from around the world, to our market.  Our products help people live a better life, without compromising on what's important to them; variety, taste, quality and affordability.  We serve consumer and business sectors, with an omni channel presence in retail, online and 'Chef in a Box' vending machines, a first for the region.  With our commitment to sustainability and an environmentally friendly business approach, we are proudly aligned to Vision 2030.

Contact:Yusuf Jehangiryusufjehangir@siwar.com+ 966 53 331 6701  +44 7384 262 777

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961084/Siwar_Foods_DELY_Waffles.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/siwar-foods--dely-waffles-sign-exclusive-regional-agreement-301694133.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN55393 en US Alimentazione Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza agreement will see Siwar DELY Waffles Sign Exclusive Regional agreement consenso Siwar Foods
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, "Europa vivrà senza petrolio Russia"
News to go
Maltempo Calabria, tromba d'aria nel crotonese
News to go
Iran annuncia abolizione della polizia morale
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Bolletta gas torna ad aumentare
News to go
Roma, scoperta spedizione di fauna e flora in via di estinzione
News to go
Iran, demolita la casa dell'atleta Elnaz Rekabi
News to go
Cremlino: "Non accetteremo price cap su petrolio russo"
News to go
Ischia, Legnini: "54 famiglie zona rossa non hanno voluto lasciare case"
News to go
La pizza napoletana diventa specialità tradizionale garantita
News to go
Ponte dell'Immacolata, le stime Federalberghi
News to go
Stipendi, in Italia diminuiti del 12% dal 2008
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza