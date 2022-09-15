Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:55 Federer si ritira, Pennetta: "Lascia il re del tennis"

17:48 Forum Sostenibilità, nella prima giornata focus su digitalizzazione e piani aziendali

17:45 Disabili, ingresso vietato al centro per l'impiego di Ortona

17:39 Carfagna: "Spero Terzo Polo abbia voti per condizionare formazione governo"

17:12 Covid oggi Italia, 17.978 contagi e 60 morti: bollettino 15 settembre

16:59 Al Bano: "Io Bella ciao l'avrei cantata. Critiche a Pausini esagerate"

16:44 Federer lascia, Zugarelli: "Smette un maestro"

16:41 Federer si ritira, Pietrangeli: "Il più grande"

16:38 Piovella (Soi): "Obbligare la politica a occuparsi della vista"

16:31 Ucraina, Von der Leyen a Kiev: "Ue al vostro fianco finché necessario"

16:29 Federer annuncia ritiro, Barazzutti: "Lascia segno indelebile nel tennis"

16:26 Federer-Nadal, Roger contro Rafa per 40 volte

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SIXTH ANNUAL GLOBAL CULINARY TRAVEL AWARDS NAMES 10 WINNERS OF EXCELLENCE

15 settembre 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the World Food Travel Association announced the winners of its 2022 Global Culinary Travel Awards to recognize excellence and innovation in culinary products and experiences for travelers. This year's winners are:

Best Emphasis on Wellness & Health in Culinary Travel1st place – Spa Eastman (Quebec, Canada)Runner Up – Nomads, Nature & Nurture (Lebanon)

Best Use of Sustainability in Culinary Travel1st – Vegan Travel Asia by VegVoyages (Nepal)Runner Up – Herdade da Malhadinha Nova (Portugal)

Best Celebration of Culinary Culture in Culinary Travel1st – Jiranileo (Zambia)Runner Up – Heather's Helsinki (Helsinki, Finland)

Best Focus on Wine & Beverages in Culinary Travel1st – HaliPuu / Campfire Baristan (Finland)Runner Up – Cadushy Distillery (Bonaire)

Best Appreciation of Agriculture & Rural in Culinary Travel 1st – La Balade Gourmande (Quebec, Canada)Runner Up – Conseil de l'industrie bioalimentaire de l'Estrie (Quebec, Canada)

The Global Culinary Travel Awards (first called the FoodTrekking Awards) were introduced by the WFTA in 2015 to set the benchmark for excellence and innovation in our industry.  The annual Awards open every March 1, and winners are announced in the fall. This year, 10 winners were chosen from 131 entries from 27 countries who all strove to earn recognition for their business or destination.

The Awards Ceremony will be broadcast online on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 16:00 London UK time. Interested media professionals please get in touch for an invitation.

Culinary travel was officially recognized as a niche industry in 2001 with the publication of a white paper, "Culinary Tourism: The Hidden Harvest." Since then, the industry has experienced tremendous growth in both the quantity and quality of products and experiences for food- and beverage loving-travelers.

ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD TRAVEL ASSOCIATION (WFTA)The World Food Travel Association (WFTA) was founded in 2003 as a non-profit and non-governmental organization (NGO) and today is recognized as the world's leading authority on food and beverage tourism. Each year the Association serves nearly 200,000+ professionals in 150+ countries. The WFTA's knowledge, tools and training help trade professionals and organizations to leverage their area's food and beverage products and experiences to help create a strong sense of place, which increases visitor arrivals; destination brand equity; and export demand for their area's food and beverage products. Learn more at www.worldfoodtravel.org.

Media Contact: Erik Wolf (+44) 7827-582 554 help@worldfoodtravel.org

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Alimentazione Altro Economia_E_Finanza SIXTH ANNUAL Global Culinary Travel Awards Londra This year's winners are
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, Cittadinanzattiva: "Istituti superiori vecchi e malconci"
News to go
Milano, furti in casa di calciatori e influencer: due arresti
News to go
Covid, Oms: "Mai così pochi morti da marzo 2020"
News to go
Scuola e Covid, "piano riaperture inadeguato"
News to go
Elezioni 2022, regole per voto italiani all’estero
News to go
Capri, tariffe taxi fuori controllo: decine di multe
News to go
Ucraina Russia, ultime news
News to go
Champions League, bene Milan e Napoli: male la Juve
News to go
Elisabetta, feretro a Westminster Hall: l'omaggio dei sudditi
News to go
Morto Ken Starr, il procuratore del Sexgate di Bill Clinton
News to go
Scuola, sempre più i libri acquistati online
News to go
Appalti truccati in trasporti sanitari, 5 arresti a Pavia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza