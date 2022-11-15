Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:52
comunicato stampa

Siyi Intelligence launches its new generation of SYREBO® Soft Robotic Hand Rehabilitation Glove at MEDICA 2022

15 novembre 2022 | 16.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MEDICA 2022 had its grand opening on November 14, 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany. As a cutting-edge rehabilitation solution provider, after first appearing at MEDICA 2021, Siyi Intelligence once again presented its SYREBO® soft robotic hand rehabilitation gloves and launched the new generation HRC12 robotic rehab glove for home use at MEDICA 2022 (Hall 4-Stand B47).

As a consumer-grade wearable robotic product, SYREBO® Soft Robotic Hand Rehabilitation Glove combines the latest soft exoskeleton technology with ease-of-use and accessibility. Featuring a variety of training modes including passive training, bilateral mirror training, etc., SYREBO® is designed to address the needs of stroke survivors over the entire course of rehabilitation.

The newly launched HRC12 comes with upgraded training modes (e.g., fine motor training, stretching mode, pinch training etc.) and more practical training programs, thus leading the trend of bringing professional rehabilitation services to home setting.

Therefore, HRC12 has attracted a great deal of attention at Medica 2022. Visitors flocked to the booth and showed profound interests in SYREBO's technical competence, efficacy and clinical applications.

As a high-tech company, Siyi Intelligence has been branching out globally ever since its inception in 2017. This April, together with its chief technical consultant team from North Carolina State University, Siyi Intelligence attended the WearRAcon 2022 in USA. In September, Siyi Intelligence brought the new smart rehabilitation mirror to RehaCare 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Enhanced participation in international academic and commercial events is at the core of Siyi's global marketing strategy. On such occasions Siyi not only delivers the corporate image of national enterprises, but also exchanges ideas and seek strategic alliances with industry leaders worldwide.

'Siyi Intelligence has catered to the diversified needs of human health. We will not forget our original intention and continue to develop more innovative products in the field of intelligent rehabilitation, to provide a good rehabilitation treatment environment for patients.' Gavin Yin, the CEO, said, 'At the same time, we will also further explore overseas markets, strengthen international strategic cooperation!'

Visit Siyi Intelligence and SYREBO® on social media:Facebook LinkedIn Youtube

More about SYREBO®, please check on the following linkwww.syrebo.com

info@siyizn.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947661/Siyi_Intelligence_Team_MEDICA_2022.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947662/Visitors_SYREBO_s_soft_robotic_hand_rehabilitation_glove_HRC12.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/siyi-intelligence-launches-its-new-generation-of-syrebo-soft-robotic-hand-rehabilitation-glove-at-medica-2022-301678771.html

