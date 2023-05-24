Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:13
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:07 Ferrara, muore bambino di 5 anni investito da trattore

13:04 Pedopornografia, arrestato 'l'uomo ombra' del dark web ricercato da 10 anni

13:02 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Musumeci: "Fino a 900 euro a famiglie sfollate"

12:59 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, rischio malattie per acqua stagnante

12:29 Al Bano vs Damiano dei Maneskin: "La droga è distruzione"

12:22 Infortuni lavoro, morti nel barese due operai in cantiere edile

12:17 Samuele Bersani ospite di Fiorello a VivaRai2 canta 'En e Xanax' - Video

12:07 Marco Mengoni presenta 'Prisma', il terzo album della trilogia 'Materia'

11:43 Ascolti tv, Al Bano-4 volte 20 vince il prime time

11:26 Maternità surrogata, Lgbtq, adozioni: cosa ne pensano gli italiani

10:58 Vinicius diventa Superman dopo il no al razzismo, il murale di TvBoy

10:41 Calcio, Figc nel mirino Antitrust per presunto abuso posizione dominante

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SKEMA enters Top 30 of the world's best Executive Education schools

24 maggio 2023 | 12.21
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PARIS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKEMA continues its international momentum by entering the Top 30 of the best schools in the Financial Times 2023 Executive Education ranking.

Ranked as the 30th best school in the world among the selected 75 institutions, SKEMA has gained a place in the "Custom" ranking of tailor-made continuing education programmes for companies. For the first time, the school has also entered the "Open" ranking of inter-company programmes.

SKEMA obtained the highest scores in two major criteria: faculty diversity (ranked 7th worldwide) and client internationalisation (ranked 8th worldwide).

SKEMA's presence in this highly recognised international ranking reflects the school's close relationship with companies.

"These results are a testament to SKEMA's proximity to companies in the development of talents. SKEMA's Executive Education programmes provide managers and their teams with the most appropriate training solutions to generate sustainable performance and effectively meet new economic and societal challenges: globalisation, innovation, digitalisation, change management, sustainable development, and skills transfer," said Pascale Viala, director of the corporate office at SKEMA Business School.

With 10,000 students of 130+ nationalities and 54,000 graduates across 145 countries, SKEMA Business School is a global school which, through its research, its 70+ teaching programmes and its international multi-site structure, trains and educates the talents needed by 21st century companies. The school is now present in six countries: three campuses in France (Lille, Sophia Antipolis, Paris), three in China (Suzhou, Shanghai, Nanjing), one in the United States (Raleigh), one in Brazil (Belo Horizonte) and one in South Africa (Stellenbosch - Cape Town), as well as a resource and artificial intelligence research centre in Montreal, Canada. The faculty counts 190 professors divided into three academies (Globalisation, Innovation, and Digitalisation). The Research department has five centres that represent the main aspects of management. Please visit www.skema.edu for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2084263/SKEMA_Business_School.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/931024/4051772/SKEMA_Logo.jpg

Contact:Christine CassaboisChristine.cassabois@skema.edu 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skema-enters-top-30-of-the-worlds-best-executive-education-schools-301833265.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Top 30 of the best schools ranking Top 30 classifica
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, giornata lutto nazionale
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev smentisce di aver perso Bakhmut
News to go
Pnrr, Fitto: "Subito elenco investimenti"
News to go
Influenza aviaria, Brasile dichiara emergenza sanitaria
News to go
Usa a rischio default, nessun accordo Biden-McCarthy
News to go
Antimafia, Colosimo eletta presidente Commissione
News to go
E' morta la giornalista Maria Giovanna Maglie
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, approvato il decreto maltempo
News to go
Bonus cultura, ecco come cambia
News to go
Strage Capaci, Mattarella: "Mafia cancro per comunità civile"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, oggi Cdm e prime misure
News to go
Verona, truffa da 17 milioni con 'bonus facciate': 10 arresti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza